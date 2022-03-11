DES MOINES - The Central DeWitt boys put together an impressive comeback effort on Friday that had the entire state on the edge of their seat. But it fell just short.
The Sabers ended their season at Wells Fargo Arena in a 56-53 loss to Dallas Center-Grimes in the Class 3A state final game, finishing second in the state.
“It’s just unbelievable being able to get here,” head coach Marty Marshall said. Marshall is a first-year head coach for DeWktt. “Now, the pedestal is to get back.
”My five seniors did everything they could this year no matter what their role was. It was just a great experience.”
The Sabers were down 54-53 with 9.9 left and had the ball under their basket. They got it in, but turned it over in the lane and immediately fouled.
The Mustangs went to the line with the bonus shots and 2.5 remaining.
Jacob Runyon made both, giving him 31 on the night and leaving the Sabers with 2.5 seconds remaining to make up the three points. They got a shot off, but it didn’t go.
The Sabers weren’t in that position by luck. They mounted a huge comeback effort in order to be within one possession in the last minute.
“We talked at the beginning of the fourth quarter to try to cut it to four by the four minute mark,” Marshall said. “We had cut it to six. We just kept talking about how our mental toughness has to come into play. Continue to play great defense, come down and play offense fundamentally sound, and that’s what they did.”
”Everybody wants to win,” senior Shawn Gilbert said. “We want to compete and not end the season on a bad note.”
With two minutes to go in the third, the Mustangs had built a 6-point lead, one of the largest of the contest. They got two long possessions to end the quarter, and finished it with a three-pointer from Bo Huston.
The Sabers trailed 47-38 with eight minutes left in the season. But Bo Huston hit a three to start the fourth and take a double digit advantage. The Mustangs hit ten total three-pointers throughout the game, shooting nearly 60 percent from beyond the arc.
“We tried to make an adjustment in the second half with our defense and what we were doing to minimize their threes,” Marshall said. Six of the ten threes from the Mustangs came in the first half of play. “They still hit a couple, but we talked about hedging the ball more instead of the jamming we usually do. It seemed to help a little bit.”
Ryan Watters followed it up with a three-point play, making the shot off a dagger pass across the lane from Gilbert.
“Everybody has confidence in me and they’re supportive in whatever I do,” Watters said. “As long as I take good shots and I’m confident, they stay confident in me. Even if I miss, I know that it’s OK because they have faith in me that I’ll make the next one.”
By 2:30, the Sabers cut the lead to just one. A number of just pure out working by the freshman Watters and some huge threes from Gilbert contributed to the comeback. Gilbert finished with 23 and Watters put up another 13 for the Sabers.
“I just practiced hard,” Gilbert said. Gilbert went three for five on threes. “I have been shooting for a while. I got a lot of shots up and took them like it was a game, so I got in the game and shot with confidence.”
The first half was back-and-forth, leading to just a three-point difference to start the third quarter. While the Sabers struggled to find openings, the Watters brothers sparked the offense with a few drives and some defensive stops. Matthew Watters ended the first quarter with a steal and a layup, and both ended the first half with eight points a piece.
Both Gibson McEwen and Shawn Gilbert made the 3A all-tournament team, with Gilbert named the captain.
“He just keeps working and keeps working,” Marshall said about Gilbert. “We just finds that seal and they get him the ball.”
Central DeWitt finishes second in the state with a record of 20-7.
“It still doesn’t seem real,” Gilbert said. “We just played together, worked hard and listened to our coaches and their system.”
THURSDAY
GILBERT, MCEWEN BOOST SABERS TO STATE FINAL
DES MOINES – An incredible first half of basketball and a powerful boost from a senior duo on Thursday afternoon sent the Central DeWitt boys straight to the state title game.
Points from Gibson McEwen and Shawn Gilbert dominated the offense for the Sabers as they flew to a 70-46 win over Davenport Assumption in the Class 3A semifinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
It was the rubbermatch for the two Mississippi Athletic Conference schools. The Sabers took the first contest from the Knights in December, but the Knights downed the Sabers in the second.
Plus, the Knights were coming off an exciting overtime win in the state quarterfinals over Humboldt.
Still, the Sabers’ played a first half of basketball that was impossible to come back from.
The Central DeWitt boys had one of their best first half performances all year. The Sabers came out and scored the first eight points unanswered before the Knights were forced to call and timeout and regroup.
The break in play didn’t phase them. The Sabers came out and found Shawn Gilbert to take a 10-0 lead.
Before the clock hit two minutes left in the first half, the Sabers drew the third foul on Ivan Prug.
The Sabers grabbed a 21 point lead at 2:45 in the second quarter off another Gilbert basket. They led by 17 heading into the locker rooms at the halftime break.
They shot nearly 70 percent in the first half, with both Gilbert and McEwen finishing in double-digits.
Coming into the third quarter, the Knights found some momentum off of Noah Mack. Mack started the period with a steal and easy layup, and just three minutes later the DeWitt lead was cut to 11.
But then Paul Kuehn shot a three from the top of the key and the Knights turned the ball over on the next play. The Sabers had momentum once more.
By the end of the quarter, they had extended their lead back out to 21 points. They had the 49-28 lead with eight minutes between them and advancing.
Even though the first half seemed like an out-of-this-world performance, the Sabers kept up the pace. They finished the game shooting an incredible 71.9 percent from the field and went 20-28 from the free throw line, good for 71 percent.
The Sabers didn’t know if they were going to have MAC Player of the Year Shawn Gilbert heading into the semifinal game on Thursday. Gilbert went down in the third quarter of the quarterfinal game against Decorah and didn’t return. The DeWitt coaching staff relayed that it was a hyperextension of the knee.
But it didn’t slow Gilbert down. He ended with a game-high 32 points and five rebounds for the Sabers.
Senior Gibson McEwen was a force in the fist half and finished with 16 points for the Sabers, 14 coming in the first two quarters.
