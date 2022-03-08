DES MOINES – An impressive defensive effort and contributions through the entire bench led the Central DeWitt Sabers to a big 67-59 state win in the Class 3A quarterfinals over Decorah.
The Sabers came in as the seventh seed in the bracket, meaning they played the No. 2 seeded Vikings who came in with just one loss before Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Out of the locker rooms at the half, the Vikings came surging back and a drive to the lane but the once six-point lead to just one.
Then the Sabers picked up the physicality. On a surge, they scored 11 straight to end the third quarter and take the 42-30 lead after the third.
But Shawn Gilbert went down hard on a free throw rebound and had to be helped off the court in the final seconds of the third, clutching his right knee. Gilbert left with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Gilbert did return to the bench later in the fourth quarter, walking and standing on his own volition but did not enter the game again.
The Sabers not only held off the Vikings, but they extended. Central DeWitt handled their free throws in the fourth quarter. They shot nearly 80 percent from the line, 28-37.
Senior Gibson McEwen, who led the scoring with 24 points, made 13 of his 14 shots form the line.
The Sabers garnered a six-point lead by the end of the half, partly thanks to a big rebounding effort from top to bottom in the lineup. The Sabers out-rebounded Decorah by 11 rebounds by the end of the game, including seven offensive rebounds. Three of those came from freshman Ryan Watters..
Watters ended with a double double, finishing with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Shawn Gilbert had 10 points in the first half alone. Eight came from Gibson McEwen. McEwen finished the game with a team-high 24 points.
The announcers on the IAHSAA live stream said that whether it’s offense or defense, if the ball comes in Gilbert’s direction, it’s his.
The Sabers were able to use a defensive effort to hold off the Vikings as well. Central DeWitt had 11 turnovers in the first half alone and 18 throughout the game, including 12 Decorah steals but the Vikings weren’t able to capitalize on many of them. The Sabers held the Vikings to just over 41 percent from the field compared to the 56 percent DeWitt shot throughout the contest. Decorah was also only 50 percent from the free throw line.
“This feels unbelievable,” DeWitt head coach Marty Marshall said as his team celebrated around him After clinching the state berth last week. ”It’s Marshall’s first year as head coach for the Sabers. “When you start the season, this is the goal and now we’re headed out to Des Moines. Words can’t express what’s going through my mind right now.“
It’s the school’s fifth trip to the state tournament and the first since 2014. The Sabers were runner-ups in 2014.
Central Dewitt (19-6) will go on to face a familiar foe in the semifinals on Thursday afternoon. They’ll matchup against Davenport Assumption, a fellow Mississippi Athletic Conference school. Assumption (20-5) beat Humboldt on Tuesday night in the nightcap in an overtime thriller 69-65.
The Sabers beat the Knights by 10 when they saw them the first time this season in conference play in December, but fell by nine points when the pair met again in February.
The Knights are led in scoring by Noah Mack, who averages over 16 a contest. Ivan Prug puts up nearly ten.
Assumption won their overtime game on Tuesday with both Mack and Prug on the bench with five fouls. Luke Klostermann, who normally averages just under six points, scored 15 in the comeback attempt.
Tip off on Thursday will be at 3:45 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.
