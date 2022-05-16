There is no lack of local talent in the field of athletes who will be taking to Drake Stadium this weekend to take on the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships.
Our Iowa schools (Clinton, Prince of Peace, Camanche, Northeast, Easton Valley, Central DeWitt) will be heading to the Blue Oval to compete in a total of 54 events this track and field season. Some will be making their first appearances and others will be competing for repeat state titles starting on Thursday.
The storyline of the track meet will be the same as last year – dual titles from Northeast’s Ellie Rickertsen in Class 2A. Rickertsen is back to defend her pair or hurdle crowns this season.
The rest of her team is nothing to look away from, either. Between two high jumpers who have the capability of placing in the top of their class, or the fourth ranked boys’ Distance Medley Relay, the Northeast Rebels have talent through both sides of the lineup. They’re heading to Des Moines in 14 different events between the boys’ and girls’ teams. Not a bad way to cap off the 5-decade careers of coaches Pat Healy and Mike Mattis.
One of the most impressive state-qualifying performances came from Easton Valley senior Aidan Gruver. Gruver has been a cross country state-qualifier in the past for the River Hawks but took on sprints this track season. He’s the sole qualifier for the River Hawk boys, but qualified in three different events – the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes.
“I’ve been distance for like half my life,” Gruver said. “And this seems a lot easier than what distance was. I like sprinting better. Sprinting is a lot more exciting.”
As if that wasn’t enough, Gruver is ranked with the second best time in the 200. Not only is he running three times, but he could be bringing home some hardware.
The Prince of Peace throwing duo of Sarah Moeller and Lilly Isenhour are ranked in the top half of the field in both the discus and the shot put, which could mean a potential of four medals between the two of them. Speaking of throwers, discus thrower Keegan Krause for the Clinton boys also launched a qualifying throw that could put him in the running for a place down the line.
Camanche’s Ella Blinkinsop will be running three events for the Storm, while Grace Sanderson will be running two and doing two field events. Allison Kenneavy will also be throwing twice for the Storm. All three have events that qualified on the cusp of the top eight in the field, so could be looking at top-ten finishes.
“Our team has accomplished a lot,” Blinkinsop said. “We’ve all worked really hard ... I just hope that we do well with some events at state and our other girls just keep improving throughout the season.”
The Clinton River Queens have also broken out this season. Kanijah Angel will be running both the 100 and 200-meter dash, and teammate Quinn Nielsen will be joining her in the 200. Angel is looking to improve on her finish last year and aim for the top eight in Class 4A.
The Drake Relays qualifying 4x100 and the fresh qualifying 4x200 will also be looking to make a splash in the field.
“I feel like none of the schools expected us to go,” Angel said. “They all think Clinton is just boring … we’re just going to go out there and show them that we’re fast, too.”
It’s bound to be an exciting three days at Iowa’s longest running and largest co-ed state event.
The Clinton Herald will be in Des Moines for live coverage of the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships. You will be able to find photos and updates on our website.
HERE IS A FULL LIST OF THE IOWA STATE TRACK AND FIELD QUALIFIERS FOR THIS SEASON, AND A LIST OF THE QUALIFIERS FOR FULTON: IOWA STATE TRACK QUALIFIERS 2022 GIRLS CLINTON (6 events)
100-meter dash (Kanijah Angel, 12.85) 200-meter dash (Quinn Nielsen, 26.86; Kanijah Angel, 26.92) 4x100 Relay (Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Makayla Howard, Kanijah Angel, 50.31) 4x200 Relay (Quinn Nielsen, Kayla Krogmann, Makayla Howard, Kanijah Aangel, 1:47.30) Shot put (Ali House, 35-05.25)
PRINCE OF PEACE (4 events)
Discus (Lilly Isenhour, 118-05; Sarah Moeller, 110-04) Shot put (Sarah Moeller, 36-08.25; Lilly Isenhour, 36-04)
CAMANCHE (8 events)
100-meter dash (Ella Blinkinsop, 12.89; Grace Sanderson, 12.97) 200-meter dash (Ella Blinkinsop, 27.10) 4x100 Relay (Grace Nauman, Ella Blinkinsop, Celina Hermann, Grace Sanderson, 51.57) High Jump (Grace Sanderson, 5-00) Long Jump (Grace Sanderson, 16-07) Shot put (Allison Kenneavy, 36-02) Discus (Allison Kenneavy, 103-08)
NORTHEAST (8 events)
100-meter dash (Paige Holst, 12.98) 100-meter hurdles (Ellie Rickertsen, 14.15) 400-meter hurdles (Ellie Rickertsen, 1:05.67) 4x100 Relay (Paige Holst, Ellie Rickertsen, Madison Tarr, Alyssa Fowler, 51.56) 4x400 Relay (Jeorgia Neumann, Alyssa Fowler, Madison Tarr, Paige Holst, 4:14.80) Sprint Medley Relay (Madison Tarr, Alyssa Fowler, Paige Holst, Ellie Rickertsen, 1:52.96) High Jump (Alyssa Fowler, 5-03; Elizabeth Chambers, 5-02) EASTON VALLEY (1 events) 100-meter hurdles (Aleah Johnson, 17.21)
CENTRAL DEWITT (2 events)
400-meter dash (Allie Meadows, (1:03.97) High Jump (Soren Maricle, 5-03)
ILLINOIS STATE TRACK QUALIFIERS 2022 GIRLS FULTON (5 events)
100-meter dash (Lauren Mahoney, 12.74) 4x100 Relay (Miraya Pessman, Abbigail Thyne, Mikayla Gazo, Lauren Mahoney, 50.98) 4x400 Relay (Brooklyn Brennan, Miraya Pessman, Lauren Mahoney, Mikayla Gazo, 4:16.79) 4x200 Relay (Abbigail Thyne, Annaka Hackett, Mikayla Gazo, Lauren Mahoney, 1:49.58) 4x800 Relay (Kali Brewer, Aliya Bueno, Olivia Knott, Jasmine Moreland, 11:31.80)
IOWA STATE TRACK QUALIFIERS 2022 BOYS CLINTON (7 events)
100-meter dash (Addison Binnie, 11.47) 200-meter dash (Zach Connell, 22.92) 400-meter dash (Addison Binnie, 51.98) 400-meter hurdles (Jeremy Galloway, 58.22) Discus (Keegan Krause, 164-04; Ajai Russell, 155-05) Shot put (Keegan Krause, 50-04.25)
PRINCE OF PEACE (1 event)
3200-meter run (Marcus Blount, 11:04.89)
CAMANCHE (2 events)
High jump (Tyson Seeser, 6-01) High Jump (Adam Dunlap, 6-00)
NORTHEAST (6 events)
Shot put (Clayton Meyermann, 47-03.25) 4x100 Relay (Talib Bird, Ty Hudson, Grant Gray, Cade Hughes, 44.33) 4x400 Relay (Carter Jargo, Cade Hughes, Jimmy Weispfenning, Caleb Gruhn, 3:29.25) Distance Medley (Talib Bird, Jimmy Weispfenning, Carter Jargo, Caleb Gruhn, 3:38.02) Sprint Medley (Talib Bird, Ty Hudson, Jimmy Weipfenning, Caleb Gruhn, 1:35.86) 200-meter dash (Jimmy Weispfenning, 23.24)
EASTON VALLEY (3 events)
100-meter dash (Aidan Gruver, 11.11) 200-meter dash (Aidan Gruver, 22.40) 400-meter dash (Aidan Gruver, 53.35)
CENTRAL DEWITT (6 events)
110-meter hurdles (Tristan Rheingans, 15.97) 400-meter hurdles (Tristan Rheingans, 55.73) 4x400 Relay (Will Ginter, Lucas Burmeister, Alex Fuller, Hunter Blankenship, 3:29.74) 4x800 Relay (Carter Donovan, Will Ginter, Ben Zimmer, Caleb Olson, 8:36.52) Shuttle Hurdle Relay (Tristan Rheingans, Matthew Watters, Abram Krukow, Ryan Watters, 1:02.61) Sprint Medley Relay (Caden Ridgley, David Harper, Alex Fuller, Lucas Burmeister, 1:36.48)
ILLINOIS STATE TRACK QUALIFIERS 2022 BOYS FULTON
TBD THURSDAY, MAY 19
