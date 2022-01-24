As the best girls wrestlers in the state of Iowa were getting ready to compete in the state championship round at the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament in Coralville, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union stepped in to make an exciting announcement.
The IGHSAU Board of Directors voted unanimously to sanction girls wrestling, making it the 11th official girls sport and making Iowa the 34th state to do so.
“We think there’s a great foundation in place for the success of this sport and we intend to fully support these Iowa Girls as they continue their pursuit of championships,” said IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger. “As the sanctioning process unfolded, the Board was able to quickly approve this new opportunity for our girls and schools across the state. The increase in participation, the growth in youth wrestling and the willingness of our schools to commit to the sport all factored into this decision.”
Hearing the announcement for himself was Central DeWitt head wrestling coach Matt Ohenmus. Ohnemus was at the state meet with three of his own wrestlers.
"Seeing them compete, the ups and the downs," Ohnemus said. "They got so much better during the season. I couldn't be more proud, and I couldn't be more pleased with the season we had. It's a tremendous amount of confidence that these girls have. Wrestling builds grit and resiliency and the type of people we want to be. Boys have always had that opportunity, now girls get it. That's exciting and we're going to have better people because of it."
Courtney Kramer, Grace Patterson, and Caitlyn Proctor all participated in the wrestling season this year for the Sabers and wrestled at the state meet.
Kramer was just outside of the podium.
"They were dynamite," Ohnemus said. "They won a lot, they practice with the boys, they did everything we asked of them and they were such a positive piece of the season."
For Ohnemus, the excitement is two-fold. He has a daughter in second grade who loves the sport. Girls wrestling has become a passion of his, and he was thrilled to have three athletes join his team.
"This is a really important thing for me," Ohnemus said. "Not only is it a positive across the state, but we are going to be able to do something here in DeWitt. We can have a really successful program here."
He was even more thrilled to hear the announcement over the weekend.
"I was delighted," Ohnemus said. "It had to have been coming. Immediately the wheels started turning - where to we go next."
Now, Ohnemus gets to work on building a girls team to join his program at Central DeWitt.
"I can go around and talk and talk and talk but that's not a very convincing argument," Ohnemus said. "It takes some girls to join and have that fortitude. That state tournament was one of the most empowering experiences. These girls have fought tooth and nail for these opportunities and they have that appreciation. It gives me goosebumps thinking about it. The camaraderie, the fight, the willingness to scrap - they've earned every piece of this."
The IGHSAU intends to follow the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) wrestling rules and guidelines. The next steps in this process include meeting with an appointed IGHSAU wrestling advisory committee this winter to finalize details for this roll-out year that include format for the season, classification system, weight classes, and postseason/tournament details.
“The journey to sanctioning girls wrestling as a sport for the IGHSAU has been a labor of love,” said IGHSAU Associate Director and wrestling administrator Erin Kirtley. “I’m honored to have been given the job as a catalyst to get this part of the process accomplished for the girls in our state. While we have closed the book on formal sanctioning, we look forward to opening the next one now as we highlight all the great stories our female wrestlers are continuing to write. The IGHSAU has said from the beginning that our intent is to do what is best for the girls who participate. We look forward to giving them the same amazing experiences as the other ten sports under our umbrella, and to leave nothing spared when it comes to building them as student athletes and leaders. We also look forward to supporting the coaches and officials who serve alongside these athletes, and to give their fans a greater appreciation for what these females already do day in and day out.”
To date, 58 schools have committed to sponsoring girls wrestling programs in Iowa. The latest data from Trackwrestling.com shows 1,018 girls participating in high school wrestling, represented by over 185 Iowa schools.
The 2022-2023 school year will be the inaugural season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.