Day two:
CHAMPAIGN, IL - Fulton's Zane Pannell won his first round match before falling to Tolono Unity's Kyus Root, 8-4 on Thursday in the Class 1A 170 lb state wrestling tournament on Thursday afternoon.
Pannell won by fall over Robinson's Jared Hermann in the first round.
Pannell pinned Hermann in two minutes and 30 seconds to advance to the quarter finals. Pannell is 48-1 on the year and has not lost a single match to anyone in the state of Illinois.
Although he lost in the second round, Pannell will wrestle on Friday on the consolation side of the bracket when he takes on the winner of Brodie Salmon vs. Case Rockey.
Central DeWitt advances one to Friday of the IHSAA State Tournament
DES MOINES - For the Central DeWitt Sabers, they have one lone wrestler advancing to Friday in Royce Butt. Butt lost his match this afternoon against Anders Kittelson from Osage. He will wrestle Tucker Vitzthum on Friday afternoon on the consolation side of the bracket.
Dolan Theisen, Elston Lindner, Chris Wrage and Sam Gravert all were eliminated from the Class 2A bracket today. Gravert was able to win a match before losing by decision, 3-2.
Clinton's Jennings falls to Kelley in first round of wrestle backs
DES MOINES - Clinton's Luke Jennings was defeated in his first match of the consolation bracket to be eliminated from the state tournament.
The senior had himself a nice final season, earning himself a trip to state where he finished with a record of 28-14.
Day one:
DES MOINES – The IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament is underway with six local competing in Des Moines with their eyes set on bringing home a medal.
Class 2A competed Wednesday afternoon with Central DeWitt sending five wrestlers.
Central DeWitt junior, Royce Butt had a first round bye before defeating Taevyn Zinnel of Algona on Wednesday afternoon in the second round. .
The 5-2 win by decision was Butt’s 33rd win of the season.
Butt will continue Thursday afternoon against the third seeded Anders Kittelson from Osage High School.
Kittelson won by technical fall in his first and only match of the day.
Dolan Theisen and Elston Lindner each lost their first round match which puts them into the consolation bracket where they will wrestle on Thursday afternoon.
Theisen lost his match by major decision, 9-0, to Jesse Jens of Harlan Community while Lindner was defeated by Logan Peyton of West Delaware. Peyton won by fall in 3:53 over Lindner.
Lindner will take on Daniel Gorskikh of Knoxville and Theisen will face Austin Hansen.
Chris Wrage won his first round matchup in the 182 weight class over Drew Wheater of East Marshall. Wrage lost his second match of the day to Gable Dayton of Williamsburg.
Wrage will take on Kyler Ricard in the consolation bracket on Thursday afternoon.
Lastly, Sam Gravert wrestled in the heavyweight division, earning himself a first round bye before losing by decision, 5-2, to Russel Coil in the second round.
Gravert will wrestle Cohen Reffer of Algona on Thursday afternoon.
Jennings falls in opening round matchup
Clinton River King senior, Luke Jennings fell in his opening round matchup of the IHSAA Class 3A State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday night. Jennings was paired up against Aydan Cary of North Scott but was pinned in a minute and 44 seconds.
Jennings will face off against the loser of Casey Kelley vs Braden Blackorby on Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.