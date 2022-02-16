Four local athletes are headed to their respective state tournaments to compete at the end of this week, and we're watching how all of them are stacking up.
Clinton, Camanche, Fulton and DeWitt are all sending a wrestler to the state meet.
The first round for all the Iowa wrestlers kicks off on Thursday afternoon. Zane Pannell, wrestling for Fulton on the Illinois side, will also wrestle his first match Thursday afternoon.
ERIC KINKAID (12-1) - CAMANCHE
Weight: 145
State Appearances: fourth appearance (2021 -3rd, 2020 - 7th, 2019 - 3rd)
The wrestler: Don't let senior Eric Kinkaid's record fool you. Just because it's low in numbers doesn't mean a thing.
Kinkaid has one loss on the year - it was a medical forfeit in his first tournament back from injury. Kinkaid was rehabbing from a broken leg for the majority of the wrestling season before returning just a little over three weeks ago.
In that time, he's already taken down the No. 1 and the No. 3 wrestlers at 145 in all of Class 2A. Now, he's headed to his fourth state appearance and is going for his fourth finish on the podium.
As soon as he returned to the mat, though, Kinkaid had one thought.
“I want to win state," he said. "The goal is always to win state. I want to go out and wrestle as hard as I can.”
Kinkaid was the sectional champion two weeks ago, pinning the then-ranked No. 3 Michael Macias at Davenport Assumption. Macias was ranked No. 3, Kinkaid No. 2, and the two joined No. 1 ranked Cooper Sanders at the Maquoketa district.
Kinkaid proved his power, notching two pins in the first period. The second was over Vinton-Shellsburg's Sanders.
His injury helped him break down his approach to wrestling. His experience has definitely lent it's hand.
“Not being able to wrestle really broke down the sport," Eric said. "I got to focus on technique the whole time. Not working on conditioning, not working on mat time you just evaluate how people wrestle and how you wrestle your opponents, stuff like that."
Kinkaid starts his quest for his third medal on Thursday, taking on Cordell Negrete (36-14).
BROOKE PETERS (18-13) - CLINTON
Weight: 152
State appearances: first appearance
The wrestler: Brooke Peters has been working on the mats in red and black since he came in as a freshman. Junior year things are coming together.
Peters will be making his first appearance at Wells Fargo Arena this week, wrestling at 152-pounds for Clinton High.
"Brooke came in and was forced into the line-up early," Clinton head coach Dustin Caldwell said. "We knoew he had some tools and was pretty athletic. Probably hasn't been the way he envisioned his career so far but he has really focused in on the mental aspect of it which has helped tremendously."
Peters went into the Class 3A district at North Scott last weekend and worked his way to the title round. There, he fell, but had a second place wrestleback to take care of.
He came out and notched a takedown in the first 45 seconds, pinning Dubuque Senior's Beau Healey in 1:37 to move on to the state tournament.
"As as athlete, he is strong anf explosive and it definitely gives him an advantage when he might be outmatched technically," Caldwell said. "There are some time I don't think something is going to work but he proves me wrong and gets it done."
Peters has a tough assignment on Thursday, opening up his state bracket against Carter Martinsen (31-2) from Southeast Polk).
ROYCE BUTT - CENTRAL DEWITT
Weight: 126
State Appearances: second appearance
The Wrestler: Royce Butt's record is another one that may fool you. Although he's wrestled less than 15 times, he's notched his second appearance at Wells Fargo Arena.
The sophomore was out for a good portion of the 2022 season with an ankle injury. He's ready for his second state appearance.
"It made me more focused than usual," Butt said. "Coming back from the injury ... I'm grateful for coming back in the time I came back in.
"I worked on upper body a lot during that time, most of my pull and my push. In recent matches, all of my takedowns came from slamming my opponents to the mat."
Butt was only the second freshman in Saber wrestling history to qualify for state last year.
Even though he's fresh off his injury, he's already seen some of the best competition in the state between the final duals and tournaments of the year.
"Part of the seriousness is, he comes for business," DeWitt head coach Matt Ohnemus said. "When he comes to wrestle, he comes to win. He fears nobody. He wrestles strong. He has great technique, but anywhere he may need to improve he makes up for in the physicality and just coming at guys."
Butt's first opponent at 126-pounds will be Dawson Townsend (26-2) of Davis County).
"This year, I'm looking for a medal," Butt said. "More determined than ever."
ZANE PANNELL (38-8) - FULTON
Weight: 170
State appearance: first appearance
The wrestler: Zane Pannell has a powerful approach to wrestling, and he got a lot of that from working with his own brother.
Zane Pannell says he's taken a lot from his older brother, Eli, who was an Illinois state champion just a few years ago for the Steamers. Every time he's home, he works with his brother.
Although he’s wrestling at 170-pounds this year, he was wrestling at 138 at the beginning of last season. Moving up in weight class hasn’t affected him much and he’s trying to keep the speed from the lower weights incorporated into his offense at 170-pounds.
“[I’ve worked on] a lot of neutral,” Pannell said. “I want to be as fast as I possibly can, 170-pounders tend to be slow and I want to keep getting faster so I can take them down easy."
It's paid off. Pannell finished third at the Princeton regioanl to move on to the state wrestling meet.
His road is definitely not easy, but he's got determination behind him. He'll open things up on Thursday afternoon against Canton's Joseph Norton (36-1).
The Clinton Herald will have regular updates on the state wrestling meets in both Illinois and Iowa on their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.