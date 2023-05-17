FORRESTON - The Fulton Steamers baseball team took on the Polo Marcos in their regional semifinal match on Wednesday afternoon.
The Steamers and Marcos traded runs in the first inning with the Marcos scoring one in the top half of the inning while the Steamers took the lead in the bottom of the inning with two runs to make it 2-1.
Fulton added another run in the bottom of the third to extend their lead to 3-1 before they added some more insurance in the bottom of the fifth to make it 4-1.
The Steamers then closed things off in the seventh to secure the win. Fulton will take on the winner of Forreston vs Eastland on Saturday afternoon in the regional final.
East Dubuque uses five run seventh to stun Steamers in regional semifinal
STOCKTON - The Fulton Steamers softball team took on the East Dubuque Warriors in the regional semifinals on Wednesday evening.
Fulton started things off with four runs in the bottom of the first before the Warriors scored two in the second and three in the third to take the lead 5-4.
In the bottom of the third inning the Steamers took the lead right back with two runs. The Warriors knotted things up at six a piece in the fourth before Fulton scored two in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead back 8-6.
However, things did not go Fulton's way in the top of the seventh as the Warriors scored five times to take the lead heading into the bottom of the final inning. The Steamers got one run back in the bottom of the seventh but it was not enough as East Dubuque eliminated Fulton 11-9.
Errors did play a big factor into this game as each team had five errors and 11 hits. However, walks played a role as the Warriors walked seven times compared to the Steamers one.
Annaka Hacket led the Steamers with three RBI's on the day while Addison Hartman had two.
Fulton finishes the year 14-9 with a NUIC West first place record of 9-1.
