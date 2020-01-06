FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton Steamers put up a late rally against Sherrard, drawing within one point before the Tigers pulled away for a 41-34 victory on Monday night.
It was a game that saw a little bit of everything from Fulton’s girls basketball team – they had moments where everything was clicking and moments where nothing was.
For head coach Mike Menchaca, he saw one problem Monday night that he’s seen consistently through the first half of the season: turnovers.
“It was just the turnover game for us again,” Menchaca said. “We have to figure that out, we just have no answer right now.”
The turnover issue was evident in a slow first half that sent them into the locker rooms trailing 24-12 after the first 16 minutes.
“We came out flat and we can’t do that against a solid, quality team,” Menchaca said. “They’re one of those teams that when they get a one point lead, they have enough kids to stretch it out.”
After keeping close the first quarter, the Tigers began to pull away. In the first five minutes of that second quarter, the Steamers had eight turnovers – many were unforced. That left the Tigers free to go on an 11-0 run.
The first bucket of the second quarter came with 2:10 remaining when Emily Schipper hooked to her left into the lane for an easy shot over defense.
“Fifteen turnovers against a sagging zone,” Menchaca said about the first half. “There was no urgency and that was the thing. We talked a good stretch about valuing the basketball. I don’t care who we’re playing, we can’t spot them 20 extra possessions.”
Still, they came out with more fire in the second half. The Steamers started putting pressure on in the back court with a trap defense. They whittled down Sherrard’s lead to seven by the end of the third period.
With five minutes to go, Liz Fish took a drive. Although her shot bounced off the rim, Kylie Collachia was there for the offensive putback.
The next was down, Kylee Sweenie drained a big three. It was all after another defensive stop in the backcourt.
“It [the run and jump defense] was [really nice],” Menchaca said. “We got kind of gassed so we need to get better rotations.”
The Steamers also notched their tenth team foul, which sent Sherrard to the line.
Emily Schipper cut down the score once again with a big contested shot from behind the arc, cutting it to 31-30. That was the closest the game had been since the third quarter. Sherrard had the answer, putting in another three on their next possession, their sixth of the night.
Those team fouls came back to haunt the Steamers. They sent the Tigers to the rim a total of 18 times in the fourth quarter alone.
They made 11 of those, extending their lead in the final minutes.
A few of those came off of late Sherrard offensive rebounds. The Steamers struggled to pull down the board in the paint, especially late.
“It came down to their will to win and our absence around the rim,” Menchaca said. “We just weren’t a dominant force down there like we have been.”
Fulton (9-10) stays at home later this week, welcoming the Orion Chargers to their home court on Thursday night.
