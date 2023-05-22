FORRESTON - The Fulton Steamers are back to back regional champions after defeating the Forreston Cardinals 11-3 on Saturday afternoon.
After defeating Eastland a year ago, the goal was to go back to back and the Steamers did just that as they dominated their way past Forreston.
However, the score was not alway that lopsided as the Cardinals got on the board early in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.
Fulton responded in the bottom of the first, scoring four runs to take a 4-2 lead heading into the second inning. The Cardinals got a run back in the second inning but Fulton's senior pitcher Reed Owen settled back in to shut down the Cardinals.
The lead stayed in favor of Fulton 4-3 before the Steamers added to it in the fifth inning. They added six runs in the bottom of the fifth and another in the sixth inning to blow it open and give themselves a nice cushion.
James Crimmins came into the game in relief for the final inning to help secure the 11-3 win.
Leading the way for Fulton was junior AJ Boardman and senior Ethan Price as they both knocked in two RBIs. Kole Schipper, QJ Mangelsen and Braeden Brennan each knocked in a run of their own.
Owen pitched six innings, giving up four hits and just one earned run. He notched five strikeouts as well.
The Steamers will take on Dakota in the sectional semifinals on Wednesday afternoon in Pearl City. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m. Dakota is coming off of an 8-7 win over Warren.
