FULTON – The Fulton Steamers got off on the right track on Thursday night as they swept the Galena Pirates in a conference match.
“Last year pretty much every game we started behind and we crumbled in post season. Our goal this year was to hang tough and be mentally tough if we get behind,” Head coach Stacy Germann said.
Set one got off to as good of a start as you could ask for with senior Brooklyn Brennan leading the serving. Brennan and the Steamers jumped out to a 6-0 lead which forced an early timeout from the Pirates.
“She [Brennan] is just an all around athlete. She keeps herself calm and collected. She’s always been our strongest hitter,” Germann said.
Their lead continued to grow and the Pirates were forced to use their final timeout down 12-3.
Out of the timeout Galena was able to bring it within three, 20-17. Miraya Pessman was able to make a great save and Ava Bowen came up with a big time block to extend their lead back to six, 23-17.
Annaka Hackett finished off set one with a kill to give Fulton the 25-19 victory.
In set two it was Galena who got off to the good start, going up 4-1 early but the Steamers were able to hang in there, keeping it within three for the early portion of the set.
Serving was hurting the Steamers as they tallied nine service errors on the night. However, they stayed in it as Reese Dykstra came up with a couple big kills to tie the game at 16.
The Steamers took the lead 18-16 before the Pirates burned their first timeout of the game. Galena responded well, tying the game at 20 before taking a 23-22 lead late. Head coach Stacy Germann burned both of her timeouts late as Fulton found themselves down two, 24-22.
“I told them that we can’t keep sending a free ball over. Galena is a very good team and you can never give a good team a free ball,” Germann said.
“The girls turned right back around were able to hit.”
Pessman came up big, tying the game at 24 before Brennans ace gave them the lead, 25-24.
Fulton finished the night on a four point run to secure the 26-24 win. Fulton moves to 1-0 on the year after their two set sweep.
Leading the way offensively was Pessman with eight kills and 12 assists. Brennan had five kills and 11 assists while digging up six balls and recording four of the teams six service aces. Hackett added seven kills and a service ace while Bowen had the teams lone two blocks.
“What I love right now is how Miraya Pessman has stepped up and they’re [Pessman and Brennan] both strong outside hitters as well as both being my middles,” Germann said.
The Steamers will play at Northeast next Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.