ERIE – The Fulton Steamers closed out the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic with wins on both Thursday and Friday to finish the holiday tournament 3-1.
The Steamers played lockdown defense on Thursday afternoon to defeat the Alleman Pioneers 54-29.
Ethan Price and Baylen Damhoff once again led the Steamers in scoring with Price dropping 20 while Damhoff had 19.
The dynamic duo started off the first quarter hot, scoring 13 of the Steamers 14 points in the first quarter. The defense stepped up big time as well to give them a 14-2 lead heading into quarter number two.
Price scored seven and Damhoff had six in the second quarter to help put Fulton in front 29-12 heading into the half.
Ryan Eads had a layup in the third quarter to grow their lead to 33-12. Later in the quarter, Damhoff was able to get the crowd fired up with a slam dunk.
Damhoff threw down another slam early in the fourth quarter to put an emphasis on his 19 point evening. Fulton head coach RJ Coffey pulled the starters with five minutes to go and the Steamers cruised to a 54-29 victory.
They ended the tournament with another strong performance, defeating Mercer County 64-51 behind Price and his 24 points.
Damhoff had 13 and Kole Schipper added 12 of his own to help Fulton improve to 7-6 on the year.
Price dropped 20 or more points in all four games at the tournament and both him and Damhoff earned All-Tournament honors.
The Steamers are back in action at home on Tuesday night against Bureau Valley at 7:30 p.m.
