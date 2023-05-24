PEARL CITY – The Fulton Steamers come back came up just short in their sectional semifinal game against Dakota on Wednesday afternoon.
Dakota got on the board first in the top of the first, taking an early 1-0 lead. The Steamers bats stayed cold up until the bottom of the fourth when they tied the game at one a piece.
Dakota immediately took the lead back in the top of the fifth, plating two runs to go up 3-1. In the top of the seventh, Dakota added four more runs of insurance to take a 7-1 lead heading into the final half inning.
The Steamers scored five runs in the bottom of the inning, coming up just short to fall in the sectional semifinal 7-6. Fulton had a fantastic season, finishing the year 17-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.