FULTON – The Fulton Steamers’ baseball and softball teams both used late game magic on Monday night to defeat the Mercer County Eagles.
It was all fireworks early on in the softball game with the Eagles taking a three run lead in the first inning off of a home run. However, Resse Germann answered with a home run of her own in the bottom half of the inning to cut into their deficit, 3-2. The Steamers loaded the bases but could not add on.
In the bottom of the second, the Steamers took their first lead of the game off of a Brooklyn Brennan home run to go up 4-3.
In the top of the fifth the Eagles took the lead back with a three run inning to go back up 6-4. The Steamers answered with a three run sixth inning off of a two run single by Brennan that gave Fulton a 7-6 lead heading into the seventh inning.
Brennan came into pitch in the top of the seventh and she closed things out to secure the win. She recorded four RBI’s and a save to cap off her fantastic afternoon.
The Steamers are now 4-3 and were able to give Mercer County their first loss of the season. Fulton will play at home again Tuesday against Galena.
The Steamer baseball team followed suit, engaging in a pitchers duel with the Eagles. It was all defense until the fourth inning when the Eagles took a 1-0 lead on an RBI double to deep left field.
The Steamers responded in the fifth, tying the game on a fielders choice before Ethan Price gave Fulton a 2-1 lead on an RBI single.
Mercer County answered with one run on a passed ball in the top of the sixth. Neither team budged until the bottom of the seventh.
In the seventh the Steamers walked it off on a QJ Mangelsen single up the middle to give Fulton a 3-2 win for their eighth win of the season. Fulton is now 8-2 and will play at home on Tuesday afternoon against Galena.
