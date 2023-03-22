FULTON – The Fulton Steamers lost to the Stillman Valley Cardinals 3-2 in extra innings on Wednesday afternoon.
It was a close one all throughout with both teams having plenty of runners in scoring position. However, the Steamers struggled to hit the curveball.
Reed Owen was on the bump for the Steamers in his first start of the season and it was a good one as he started the game with three straight scoreless innings.
In the bottom of the third Ethan Price got Fulton a base runner with a two out single. Two batters later Kole Schipper singled to score Price and gave the Steamers an early 1-0 lead.
The Cardinals answered in the top of the fourth with an RBI double to tie the game at two.
Neither team would score in the fifth but Dom Kramer was able to give the Steamers a 2-1 lead with a home run to dead center field in the bottom of the sixth.
Reed continued to pitch well in the seventh but another double by the Cardinals tied the game at two.
The Cardinals had a chance to take the lead but center fielder Ryan Eads made a diving catch to end the top half of the inning.
A leadoff walk and two intentional walks loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh but the Cardinals pitched their way out of it, striking out a batter and getting the force out at home.
The Cardinals took their first lead of the game on an RBI ground out in the top of the eighth inning. The Steamers had a chance to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning with two on and two outs but the Cardinals escaped the inning with a 3-2 win.
The Steamers are now 3-1 to begin the year and will play Ashton-Franklin Center Thursday afternoon in Fulton barring good weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.