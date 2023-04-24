CLINTON - The Fulton Steamers hosted the Polo Marcos at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton on Monday afternoon.
Fulton took full advantage of the deep centerfield as they were able to score 14 runs and shutout the Marcos in a five inning mercy rule game.
The Marcos started the game off with a leadoff walk and then a double put two runners in scoring position with just one out. Fulton senior Brayden Dykstra was able to work his way out of the inning unscathed after Dom Kramer threw out the Marco runner at the plate after he tried to score on a sacrifice fly.
Ryan Eads and AJ Boardman each got on base with one out before Conner Sheriden singled to score the first run of the game. Fulton then loaded the bases with one out for Kole Schipper and he did not disappoint, hitting a bases clearing double over the left fielders head to make it a 4-0 game.
Later in the inning, Kramer singled in two more runs to make it 6-0. Kramer was thrown out trying to steal second base but Fulton was able to bring all nine hitters up to the plate in the first.
Dykstra pitched a clean second before Boardman doubled in Eads in the bottom of the second inning to make it a 7-0 game. A fielders choice later in the inning scored another run to make it 8-0.
The Steamers were back at it again in the bottom of the third inning as QJ Mangelsen hit an inside the park home run on a ball that went way over the center fielders head to the deepest part of the ballpark.
Later in the third, Braeden Brennan doubled to put two on with no one out. A fielders choice and a Ryan Eads double made it an 11-0 game after three innings of play.
Sheriden led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a double before Reed Owen added a double of his own to bring him in. A wild pitch brought in Owen before James Crimmins tripled to center field to make it a 14-0 game.
Dykstra finished things off in the fifth with a quick inning to pick up the 14-0 win. The Steamers are now 13-3 on the season.
Fulton plays again at home on Tuesday afternoon when they host Warren/Stockton at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.