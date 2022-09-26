FULTON – The Steamers won their eighth straight game as they swept Eastland on Monday night.
It was the Steamers Susan G. Komen Volley for the Cure night as they raised awareness for breast cancer. Both teams participated in putting together baskets that were raffled off before the game and the funds will be going to the foundation.
“I love partnering up with Eastland. They brought baked goods and our kids brought baked goods. It was just such a great combination,” Fulton coach Stacy Germann said. “It teaches these kids so much. They were so excited to do that and some of them have relatives that our survivors. It was a great effort.”
This match also kicked off homecoming week for the Steamers. However, they found themselves down early to begin set one as they trailed 7-4.
“Usually we always start out behind. I don’t know why but I think it’s okay because it has taught us to not have fear in closing the gap.” Germann said.
Fulton had a slow start but kicked it into gear when their serving allowed them to get back into. Annaka Hackett rattled off three great serves in a row to tie the game at seven.
From there on out it was back and forth from both sides. Fulton gained their first lead at 9-8. The serving continued to be stellar for the Steamers and went up by five late in the first set.
“We’ve been working on that. Serving was a huge weak point for us at the beginning of the season. They know it now. They know when to hold off and how to hit their spots.” Germann said.
The Cougars comeback stalled to a halt and the Steamers won the first set 25-18. The momentum swing could be felt as the Steamers looked to be in complete control.
In set two the Steamers started on a little bit of a run as they went up 6-1 early. The Cougars didn’t give up as they battled their way right back into it.
They drew within one point but every time the Cougars made a statement, the Steamers answered right back. Each team fought but the Cougars had to call both their timeouts late in the set as they fell behind by six.
That margin would stand and the Steamers picked up the sweep with a 25-19 win.
“These kids didn’t get down. They’re playing now with more strength. Their experience last year from those gaps have bled into those gaps.” Germann said.
The Steamers were led in kills by Brooklyn Brennan who recorded nine on the night. Annaka Hackett was right behind her with six. The team as a whole had 10 service aces with Reese Germann having three of them.
Their record moves to 14-4, winning their eighth straight and have won all five of their home games. They will be on the road on Thursday when they place at Amboy.
