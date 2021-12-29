ERIE, Ill. – Another tournament, another win.
The Fulton Steamers stayed perfect in holiday tournament play, cruising to a 62-47 win over Newman Catholic on Wednesday night at the annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Tournament in Erie. That sends the Steamers to the tournament title game.
Up by just six points with two and a half minutes to play and an aggressive Newman team knocking on their door, sophomore Baylen Damhoff put up a three-point attempt. The shot bounced in and out of the rim, but teammate Ethan Price was right below it. He put the ball back through the hoop and was fouled in the process, hitting the free throw for the three-point play.
“Being able to rebound against a really good team like they [Newman] were, it gives us a huge advantage,” Damhoff said. “Especially a play like that, it hypes us all up and gave us momentum, helped us continue to play good.”
That put the Steamers up 53-44 and gave them enough cushion that Newman had to start fouling. The Steamers put their free shots in as needed to finish the game.
“Our one loss against Morrison we missed a ton of free throws down the stretch,” senior Brock Mason said. Mason finished with 14 points on the night, as did teammate Ethan Price. “So Coach [RJ Coffey] said next day at practice he’s going to make sure we take free throws seriously.”
It was a back-and-forth, physical first half for both teams. A physical Newman defense had the Steamers tossing passes over heads and fumbling balls out of bounds. They didn’t seem to have much of an offensive rhythm going at all and Newman held a couple point lead.
“The pressure kind of got to us a little bit,” Mason said. “That’s the most pressure we’ve seen all year. We saw a zone against Morrison, but they really came at us and trapped well. By the end of the game we handled it well and got the open guys looks.”
Plus, a couple of defensive breakdowns could have left the Steamers trailing by double digits, but their blocking abilities kept the ball out of the hoop.
“They’re a really good basketball team so credit to them,” Mason said. “Our lack of communication though. We were still trying to figure out their offense, they had a ton of screens and we switch on those. Trying to switch every single screen, we weren’t talking or getting there correctly. We were late on the switches and it was allowing them to get open shots.”
Baylen Damhoff kept the score close in the first half. He shot a couple right over the hands of his defenders from the block, then stepped back and nailed the three to help Fulton take a 15-10 lead after eight minutes.
“I’m pretty confident everywhere,” Damhoff said. Damhoff led the scoring for the Steamers Wednesday night, putting up 21 points. “And Coach [RJ] Coffey helps a lot. When I miss a shot, he tells me the next one will go on, and that keeps me confident and keeps me shooting more and more.
“I think my play helps because they expect me to finish at the rim, but if I can step back and hit that three-pointer they have to guard me more. I’m able to score in a lot of areas, which makes it hard for people.”
After that, the defense picked things up for the red and white and they found some offensive identity. Steals ran rampant, many off the tips of Ian Wiebenga and Jacob Jones, and transition buckets were flowing.
It helped them extend their lead to double digits by half, heading into the locker rooms at 35-24.
The Steamers (14-1) now turn their attention to the Warkins Championship game, that takes place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Erie High School.
“There’s always room to improve but we’re looking really well defensively and offensively we’re scoring more points,” Mason said. “I think we’re really playing good basketball right now.”
