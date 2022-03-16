The Fulton baseball and softball teams were some of the first spring teams back in action, kicking off competition this week at the TPK Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
Both teams dropped openers, but they have plenty to look forward to as the seasons get underway.
"[Our biggest strength is] experience," baseball head coach Brent Dykstra said. "Some seniors have been starting since their freshman year."
Jacob Jones and Drew Dykstra hold a lot of that experience coming back for the Fulton baseball team. Both athletes were unanimous 1st team all-conference picks last season. Both play a multitude of positions and offer up their arms on the mound.
Brock Mason, Kannon Wynkoop, and Davis Ludin also were all-conference selections.
"We are a very athletic team with a deep bench," Dykstra said. There are 18 players out for Steamer baseball this season.
The Steamers fell in their first game to Riverdale, 3-1. The contest was scoreless through the eighth inning, when both teams tallied a run.
In the ninth, the Rams plated two more and the Steamers were unable to answer.
Ian Wiebenga had the only two hits of the game for Fulton, including the RBI. Drew Dykstra and Ryan Eads combined for the first second innings, not allowing a run. Kannon Wynkoop closed things out.
The Fulton softball team is full of new faces, but faces that will be around for a while.
The team lost seven starters last year to graduation and are leaning on a lot of inexperience at the varsity level.
"It could be hard to bounce back," head coach Teri Fett said. Fett is in her second year as head coach of the softball team. "but the incoming juniors and the three sophomores I've moved up I believe we will be able to compete."
Returning to the lineup this year are Brenna Bella, Kelsey Crimmins, Teegan Germann and Aliya Bueno. The four athletes are all seniors and bring the most experience to the dugout.
Ally Bruggenworth, Ariana Nielsen and Amy Hughes are juniors Fett is hoping to see high performances out of. She also has sophomores Madyson Luskey, Emily Kane and Brooklyn brennan joining the ranks.
"All three were outstanding freshman on the fresh/soph team last year," Fett said. "I moved them to varsity this year because of their drive and knowledge of the game."
Because of a little smaller lineup, Fett is hoping to see high-quality defense from her team as the year moves on.
They started with a tough loss, though, to a powerful Riverdale team. Fulton fell 14-1 on Monday night, allowing 16 hits throughout the game and a secen-run first inning.
"Tough start for Steamer varsity softball," Fett said. "We have yet to be able to practice outside and it showed."
Brooklyn Brennan notched two of the four hits for the Steamers, with the othe rtwo coming from Madyson Luskey. Brennan also threw for the Steamers, with 13 first-pitch strikes.
"We will start the season off with some tough teams," Fett said. "But I am a first believer in playing the tough to get tough."
