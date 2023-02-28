LANARK, Ill. — The Fulton Steamers are heading to the Class 1A Sectional Finals after beating the Pecatonica Indians, 62-51 in the Sectional Semifinals on Tuesday night.
Fulton started the game off strong behind a layup from Trevor Tiesman and a three pointer from Baylen Damhoff to take an early 5-2 lead. The Indians hit a three to draw within one point, 7-6 but that was the closest they would get to a lead after Tiesman scored five straight points to put the Steamers up 12-6.
A Damhoff slam dunk helped keep the momentum in favor of the Steamers and they took an 18-10 lead into the second quarter.
Senior Ethan Price began to get going a little bit for the Steamers in the second quarter as he got a couple of tough layups to drop to extend the lead to nine, 25-16.
Damhoff hit a three before the Indians scored six quick points to end the half. The Steamers led 30-25 at the break.
Out of the break, Dom Kramer and Tiesman hit back to back threes to elevate the lead back to nine, 36-27.
The Steamers held that nine point lead for the majority of the quarter before the Indians brought it back to within five, 42-37, to head into the final quarter of action.
In the fourth quarter, Damhoff kissed a layup off the glass before Tiesman got a transition layup to drop to once again jump start their offense early in a quarter. Price got hot, getting a putback layup to fall before hitting a three to make it a 51-41 game.
Damhoff followed Price's three with a three of his own that was seemingly the nail in the coffin. Fulton held on to defeat the previously 30-4 Pecatonica Indians to advance to the Sectional Final on Friday night.
Leading the way for Fulton was Damhoff with 20 points, Price with 18 and Tiesman added 15.
Fulton will play the winner of South Beloit and Scales Mound on Friday night at Eastland High School in Lanark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.