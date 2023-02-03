FULTON - The Fulton Steamers extended their win streak to 15 games on Thursday night when they defeated the Eastland Cougars, 61-41.
The Steamer community showed up in large numbers on Thursday night to raise money in support of Fulton Senior, Oliver Frick. Frick is battling an aggressive form of bone cancer known as Osteosarcoma.
Fulton had fundraisers going as they were hosting "Fighting for Frick Night". The community wore yellow and raised funds for the family. It was also senior night for the band kids. Frick and his family were the last ones to walk out and they received a standing ovation.
For the Steamers basketball team, they have been battling a team sickness and have not been fully healthy in about two weeks. They were without junior star, Baylen Damhoff but the team stepped up to the occasion as everybody played their role.
The Steamers started the game slow but quickly found their rhythm with senior Reed Owen stepping up big time with nine first quarter points to give Fulton the lead, 14-7.
Ethan Price got a couple more buckets to fall in the second quarter and the Steamers found themselves still up seven at halftime.
Sophomore Dom Kramer got the first three points of the third quarter for the Steamers to put them up ten points, 27-17. Peyton Curley hit a three and the lead grew to 35-22.
The Steamers led 41-27 heading into the final quarter of play. However, the Steamers would bust this one open and inevitably put it away to pick up a 61-41 win.
Price led Fulton with 19 points and Owen added 17 to help propel the Steamers to their 15th straight victory.
The Steamers play next Wednesday on the road at Polo at 7 p.m.
