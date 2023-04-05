FULTON - The Fulton Steamers baseball and softball teams picked up their first conference wins of the season on Wednesday night as they defeated the West Carroll Thunder.
The baseball team got things started on a cold and windy afternoon. Patient at bats got the Steamers on the board first in the second inning when they scored on an error. An infield single plus another error scored two more runs to make it 3-0.
The inning did not stop there with another run scoring off of a passed ball and another on a Ryan Eads single. Another passed ball and a Kole Schipper two run single made it an 8-0 game. Reed Owen and Dom Kramer each doubled in a run to cap off a 10 run inning full of patient hitting.
AJ Boardman and Ethan Price knocked in a run in the third to put them up 12-0. That lead would hold behind solid pitching from James Crimmins and Brayden Dykstra. The Steamers picked up the 12-0 win in five innings to grab their first conference win of the year. They are 6-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
The softball team got off to a strong start, jumping out to a 5-0 lead through the first four innings. The Thunder did answer back with two runs in the top of the fourth before Fulton got a run across in the bottom half of the inning to make it a 6-2 game.
In the fifth inning, the Thunder once again added two more runs to cut into their deficit, 6-4.
They later tied the game in the top of the seventh before Fulton's Emily Kane walked it off with an RBI single to left field. The Steamers won 7-6 and opened up conference play with a win.
The Steamers are now 2-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
