FULTON - The Fulton Steamers picked up their 13th straight win of the season on Saturday afternoon at the Eric Ottens Shootout as they defeated the Newman Comets, 51-46.
After some schedule changes due to weather and some teams canceling, the Steamers ended up playing in the noon spot against the Comets.
It was a close game throughout but a late steal and a bucket gave the Steamers a five point lead in the closing seconds of the game to seal the win for the Steamers.
Junior Baylen Damhoff led the Steamers with 22 points while senior Ethan Price had 17. Damhoff is averaging 19.7 points per game and Price has been averaging 18.2 points per game.
The Steamers are back at home on Tuesday night when they host Amboy.
River Hawks grind out 33-28 win over Lena-Winslow at Eric Ottens Shootout
FULTON - It was all defense in this one on Saturday as the Easton Valley River Hawks won a low scoring affair over the Lena Winslow Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
Another tight contest at the Eric Ottens Shootout saw the River Hawks trailing the Panthers 18-17 at halftime.
Out of the break, both teams scored just seven points in the third quarter before the River Hawks held the Panthers to a three point fourth quarter.
They outscored the Panthers nine to three to win the game 33-28. They are now 11-5 on the year.
Storm blow past Riverdale in Eric Ottens Shootout finale
FULTON - The Camanche Storm blew past the Riverdale Rams, 76-43 on Saturday afternoon.
The Storm used a 25-12 first quarter lead to their advantage as they kept things rolling. They added to that lead in the second quarter as they went into the half up 43-24.
They had yet another big half to help pick up the 33 point victory. Leading the way for the Storm was Zane Witt with 27 points and Demarion Honaker with 19 points.
The Storm are now 9-8 on the year and host Northeast on Tuesday night.
Irish bested by Erie-Prophetstown, 53-50
FULTON - The Prince of Peace Irish fell to the Erie-Prophetstown Panthers, 53-50 on Saturday morning at the Eric Ottens Shootout.
The Irish held a two point lead, 22-20, heading into the break before the Panthers outscored them by six points in the third quarter
This set up a thrilling finish where the Panthers outlasted the Irish, 53-50, to pick up the win.
The Irish were led by Marcus Blount who had 18 points. Hakeal Powell also added 14 points.
For Prince of Peace this was their fifth loss of the year and they are now 13-5. They play again Tuesday night at Easton Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.