FULTON – The Steamers picked up their 20th win of the season on Tuesday night as they swept their way past their conference foe Polo.
This was a much needed home win after their loss to Forreston last week.
“We’ve been working pretty hard in practice about what do we do when we’re failing and it is a mental thing. We’ve been throwing them out in practice and it has been chaos but they played strong tonight the entire time.” Head coach Stacy Germann said.
The Steamers jumped out to a hot start, taking an early 8-2 lead to begin the set. The Lady Marcos could not catch much of a break and the Steamers were finding all the gaps and executing all their passes.
“We passed a lot better tonight. Reese, Ava and Annaka all did a really job in the back passing for us tonight.” Germann said.
After jumping out to a 14-5 lead, the Steamers began to let the Lady Marcos back into it as their lead shrunk to 15-10.
The momentum quickly shifted back in favor of Fulton as they took a 20-11 lead. The Lady Marcos tried to fight back but the Steamers were too much to handle and they won the set 25-18.
In set two the Steamers found themselves down two points to begin the match but they quickly went on a six point run to take a 6-2 lead. That lead grew to 14-4 and the Lady Marcos called their first time out of the match.
That lead would hover around ten for most of the latter portion of the set. The Steamers would finish things off with a 25-11 set win to complete the sweep and improve their record to 20-6-1.
The Steamers have only two more games and a tournament before the state playoffs as the regular season winds down.
“The girls know that they have to get better at handling being down to good teams down the stretch.” Germann said.
