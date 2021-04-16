FULTON – Another offensive showcase and dominant defensive effort led to a 49-6 win over Monmouth-Roseville Friday night and kept the Fulton Steamers’ record perfect in the spring football season.
The final buzzer rang out and opened an emotional floodgate for the Steamers as they huddled up at the conclusion of their final home game. After a year of uncertainty thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the shortened season with no playoffs was a small victory for the senior class. Although it wasn’t ideal, they’re still able to take the field once more in the red and black.
“It sucks either way, whether it was a regular season or not, it’s our last home game,” senior Ethan Rash said. “Us seniors have been playing together since we were in second grade and playing the last game on this field is tough. I’d rather have two more games than no games as a senior, though, so I’m still grateful for it.
“Everybody played really well and our secondary was big time tonight. It feels good to put up 49 points against a really good team. It makes you wonder what we could have done in the postseason. We just have to use it to get ready for next week.”
The Steamers took over the ball after a defensive stop and immediately got things rolling with a few breakaway runs from Rash. Rash got the handoff on a third-and-one, took the ball 10 yards for a first down and set things up.
“What goes through my head in that situation, it’s, 'Don’t worry about the big play, just get the first down,'” Rash said. “But our line did great and when I looked up there was just an open hole so I turned on the jets and went as fast as I could.”
The next play, quarterback Conner Barnett launched a pass 41 yards to Brock Mason, who pulled it down amidst coverage for the first score of the night.
The score remained 7-0 through the first quarter but the Steamers lit up when the second started. Two minutes in, Kyler Pessman received an 18-yard pass from Barnett. Just over a minute later, Pessman ran the length of the field on a punt return, maneuvering his way across the width and into the end zone.
Pessman scored once more in the second.
The final touchdown of the half came from Keegan VanKampen, who punched it in from the two-yard line to give the Steamers a 35-0 lead at the half. The clock was set to continuous to start the third quarter.
“When you have an athlete like Kyler [Pessman] who can do everything on the field, it opens up runs for me,” Rash said. “Then when you worry about me, you have Keegan VanKampen and Jake [Jones]. When we’re all working as a team and our linemen don’t take breaks – when all the pieces are moving good everything just works.”
The Fulton defense continued to be dominant. The starting defense has allowed just two touchdowns all year, and the Steamers as a whole have allowed just 26 points. The Steamers smothered rush attempts and forced two turnovers in the first half.
Even when the Titans managed to string together enough for first downs, the Steamers thwarted any attempt at getting within scoring range.
“Our defensive line really trusts our linebackers and our linebackers trust our defensive line,” Rash said. “And our secondary – on a third-and-eight and the ball's going to be a pass, I trust them a whole lot. Everyone just works together.”
Ethan Rash took the ball in early in the third quarter for another score for the starting offense, and Keegan VanKampen finished things off in the fourth with a four-yard run.
The Steamers move to 4-0 and look toward the fifth and final week of the shortened-spring season next Friday. They travel to Princeton for Week 5 to play the also undefeated Tigers in the season finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.