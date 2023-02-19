FULTON - The Fulton Steamers defeated the Forreston Cardinals, 62-49 on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the IHSA Class 1A regionals.
Forreston got off to a strong start, executing their game plan of locking up Fulton stars Baylen Damhoff and Ethan Price. This worked well early and the Cardinals jumped out to a 12-7 lead.
Peyton Curley, Trevor Tiesman and Reed Owen all stepped up for the Steamers in the first quarter, getting big time buckets to bring themselves within one point, 14-13, heading into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, Damhoff and Price each got a bucket to drop before Curley hit a three to give Fulton their first lead of the quarter, 22-20.
The Steamers held a 25-24 lead at halftime with frustration looming in the air for Fulton.
That frustration quickly disappeared in the third quarter when Damhoff began to get hot early. He dropped nine quick points paired with four from sophomore Dom Kramer to give the Steamers a 38-26 lead.
Price took care of the back end of the quarter, scoring the last six points for the Steamers to give them a 44-36 lead with one quarter left to play.
In that final quarter, Curley continued his stellar day for the Steamers, hitting a three to open up the fourth quarter.
The Steamers hit their shots late and worked their way around the Cardinals full court press to win the game, 62-49.
Damhoff finished the game with 19 points to lead the Steamers. Price and Curley also added 16 and 13 points respectively.
The Steamers host Eastland at 6 p.m. next Wednesday in the regional semifinals.
