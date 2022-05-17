PEARL CITY, IL – The Fulton softball bats came alive against East Dubuque in the Illinois State regional semifinal on Tuesday night. The Steamers steamed past the Warriors 8-3, after a big fourth and seventh inning in a game redeeming two early-season losses.
“I’m a firm believer that he who scores first wins. For us to come out and get them right away that was big,” head coach Teri Fett said. “Then we held them and held them because when they did score it didn’t bother us.”
The first two batters of the game reached base for the Steamers before Madyson Luskey started off the scoring with an RBI sacrifice fly to lead the Warriors 1-0.
“I know my team needs me, so I just go up there and be confident and just try to get contact. I don’t try to crush the ball,” Luskey said.
Starting pitcher Addison Hartman was on the bump for the Steamers and she was dealing, striking out seven batters and not allowing a hit through three innings.
“She [Hartman] gets it done. We have a good defense to back it up.” Sophomore catcher Emily Kane said.
In the top of the fourth, Luskey led things off with a leadoff single before Hartman would help herself out with an RBI single to extend the lead to two. Later in the inning Brooklyn Brennan added on with a two out two run single to make it 4-0.
The energy from the Fulton bench could be felt on every play, from an RBI single, a strikeout from Hartman, and even when taking a walk.
“When we have that team energy we tend to play better and build off of it,” Brennan said.
In the bottom half of the fourth inning, the Warriors finally would get to Hartman, scoring two runs to cut the lead in half. A one out homerun in the bottom of the fifth inched the Warriors within a run but Hartman would close the door and end her night going five innings while striking out ten batters.
“She was on fire tonight. They started hitting not because she wasn’t pitching but because after you see a pitcher so many times you start to hit,” Fett said.
A well-executed bunt by Brennan in the top of the sixth brought in another run to put the Steamers back up by two. Teegan Germann came into pitch in the bottom half of the inning but despite a shaky start her and her defense would hold the Warriors scoreless and head to seventh up 5-3.
“All of us were telling ourselves to keep the ball in front of us because we can’t allow those runs to get in,” Brennan said.
A couple of hits from Amy Hughes and Ariana Nielson extended the lead to four before tacking on one more to go up 8-3 heading into the last inning.
“For us to be able to score in the top of the seventh, that was huge. We needed those insurance runs. All of a sudden we just started hitting again tonight.” Fett said.
Germann slammed the door shut in the final inning as the Steamers advance to the regional final, defeating East Dubuque 8-3.
Fulton will be back in Pearl City on Friday, May 20 to take on Pearl City in the regional final at 4:30 p.m.. The Steamers will be without a few players on Friday due the colliding schedules of Illinois State Track and Field Championships at Eastern Illinois and softball regionals.
“It’ll be a different team, but I’ll still have my same pitchers and catchers. Hopefully some of the other girls can step up and fill the shoes and I have confidence they can fill the shoes,” Fett said, “I’m pretty confident that we can come back here and win it.”
