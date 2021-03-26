FULTON – In a home opener unlike any other, the Fulton football team flaunted offensive prowess, beating Orion 45-14 on Friday night and giving them a 1-0 start to their spring season.
It had been over 500 days since the Illinois athletes had been able to take the field for competition thanks to the coronavirus restrictions. The Steamers celebrated Senior Night before kickoff, one that was made a little extra special with all the uncertainty surrounding the school year.
“It’s a lot different,” senior Connor Barnett said. “The 510-day layoff is really hard to wrap your head around, it’s a year and a half. I thought our coaches did a really good job preparing us for this game.
“This was so important, all the seniors just really wanted to play. We’ve stuck together, stayed in the weight room and kept grinding while we hoped to get a season in. It finally happened, thankfully.”
It didn’t take Fulton long to show their variety of offensive threats. Ethan Rash and Kyler Pessman, both veteran running backs for the Steamers, put up some yards to move Fulton down field. On a second down and 20 yards to go, Jakob Jones was the one to break through to get the first down and continue the drive.
“Those guys stepping in helps out our offense a lot,” Barnett said. “The defense, they don’t know who to guard anymore. It helps having all the guys making big plays like that.”
Six minutes in, Rash punched it in from the one yard line to put Fulton on the board.
Three minutes later, quarterback Connor Barnett launched a pass over 30 yards. A covered Brock Mason pulled the ball in in the end zone – 14-0 Steamers.
The Steamers, notorious for their running speed on offense, found quite a few answers in the air on Friday.
“Towards the end of last season we started throwing the ball a lot more and started having success,” Barnett said. “We wanted to start that a little earlier this season.”
Things slowed down in the second quarter. Penalties ran rampant and multiple red and black uniforms struggled to hang on to the ball in damp conditions.
“Those penalties, I think we’re just getting the rust off,” Barnett said. “Other than that, I felt like we played a real good game tonight.”
After a late field goal, Fulton led Orion 17-0 heading into the locker rooms for halftime. As they came out of the gates in the third, the offensive power kicked up again. Will Conner kicked it off with a pick-6, and then Pessman ran in 18 yards five minutes later. Ethan Rash and Jakob Jones both ran in a TD in the fourth.
The Steamers did notch four total interceptions throughout the contest, two coming from Brock Mason.
“I think we read stuff well tonight,” Mason said. “Coach set us up in the right positions and we were there. We knew what they were going to run coming out and we got in the spot where they were going to throw the ball. We just had to catch the ball and we did that.”
However, only one interception (Will Connor) turned into points.
“I think tonight we were all pretty tired,” Mason said about capitalizing on turnovers. “A lot of us are just getting back into things. Our offensive line was pretty tired. The guys in there did a heck of a job, but we got tired by the end.”
Orion scored twice in the fourth quarter, both on long breakaway runs.
Fulton (1-0) will take a short week into their second game, traveling to Riverdale next Thursday. They’ll then make a short trip down the road to take on Morrison on April 9.
