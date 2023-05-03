FULTON – It was not all about baseball and softball as the Fulton Steamers hosted the Orion Chargers on Wednesday afternoon.
Both teams sported ‘Fighting for Frick’ shirts during their game as the Steamers continued to raise money for senior Oliver Frick and his family as he continues his battle with Osteosarcoma. ‘Fight for Frick Night’ had a raffle and a bake sale to help support Frick.
Starting with baseball, the Steamers had to dig themselves out of an early hole after the Chargers were able to score three runs in the top of the first inning. Another run scored in the third inning to extend the Chargers lead to 4-0.
Ryan Eads and AJ Boardman answered in the bottom half of the third with back to back RBI singles to cut their deficit in half. The Steamers defense had a clean top of the fourth before Dom Kramer homered to left field to pull Fulton within one run, 4-3.
The Chargers added an extra insurance run in the top of the fifth but Conner Sheriden got that run right back with an RBI double to make it a 5-4 game.
In the bottom of the sixth the Steamers had runners on first and third with two outs before an error by the Chargers second basemen tied the game at five. Sheriden once again came through with an RBI single to give the Steamers their first lead of the game.
The Chargers had a shot to tie it in the top of the seventh after loading the bases with one out but the Steamers escaped the jam to pick up the win 6-5.
Fulton is now 14-6 and will host East Dubuque Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Onto softball, the Steamers started out strong with Brooklyn Brennan driving in a run with an RBI single to put the Steamers on top in the first. Annaka Hackett added another RBI for the Steamers to give them a 2-0 lead.
The Chargers homered in the top of the second to cut that lead to 2-1. Fulton used a sacrifice fly to deep right center field by Brennan to make it a 4-1 game in the bottom of the second. Emily Cane then added another run with a single to extend the lead to 5-1.
However, that lead did not last long as the Chargers got all four back in the top of the third to tie the game at five.
Later in the game, the Chargers hit back to back home runs to score three runs and make it an 8-5 game in the top of the fifth.
Fulton got a run back in the bottom of the fifth but were unable to score the rest of the game and they fell 8-6.
The Steamers are now 14-7 on the year and will play again next Thursday at Orangeville at 4:30 p.m.
