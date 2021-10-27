FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton volleyball team got a home sweep of Riverridge on Tuesday night and helped head coach Stacy Germann hit a major milestone.
The Steamers downed Riverridge 25-22, 25-15.
The win marked Germann’s 500th career win as head coach of the Steamers.
Leading the Steamer offense was Reese Dykstra with eight kills. Brooklyn Brennan have five more and Annaka Hackett had four.
Kara Stoecker led the net defense with three blocks on the night.
Leading the back row was Teegan Germann, who dug up 12 balls for Fulton.
