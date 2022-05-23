It was opening day high school baseball last night and two local teams squared off in a pitchers duel. Central DeWitt hosted Camanche in an opener that came down to who made the fewest mistakes.
The Storm just barely edged the Sabers 1-0 as they get their season started with a win. Many spring sports have drawn to a conclusion and now baseball gets its’ start with many athletes coming back from their conflicting sports.
“That’s a big win. It’s been really hard the last three weeks trying to get everyone down there. I think we only had about four practices with the whole team. It was a big-time win.” Head coach Darryl Cochran said.
It was a chilly evening game with the wind blowing back into the ballpark, and it set up for a pitching duel. Noah Thein got the start for the Sabers, going one-two-three to start the game.
“You know the wind was blowing in too and that didn’t help things. It’s early and this was their first game too so the bats will come around.” Cochran said.
Zach Erwin was on the bump for the Storm, and he started off red hot, striking out three of the four batters he faced in the top of the first.
“Zach was great on the mound.” “It’s nice when you have good pitching.” Cochran said.
The Storm would strike first in the second inning after a walk, stolen base and then eventually a passed ball would score the only run of the ball game. At this point the Storm hadn’t even recorded a hit.
“That was a big run for us. We’re aggressive on the base path so it was a big part of it. We took advantage on the one wild pitch.” Cochran said.
Erwin continued to lock and load in the second inning, striking out two more batters to bring his total to five through two innings.
Despite catching breaks through errors in the top of the third, the Storm could not add to it and would still cling to their one run lead.
In the bottom half Erwin added two more strikeouts, and his confidence was booming because of their lead.
“It was big. It’s always nice when you can get a lead and get a little bit of comfortability instead of being tied up going into those last innings.” Erwin said.
A throwing error by the Storm in the bottom of the fourth gave the Sabers an opportunity with no one out. Erwin continued to dominate however, striking out two more batters to give him nine strikeouts through four innings.
“We had one error, so we have to clean up a little bit, but I was very pleased with our defense and the way Zach pitched.” Cochran said.
In the top of the fifth the Storm would once again get their leadoff man aboard, and Tucker Dickherber would single to put two runners on with one out. A big double play by third baseman Jacob Maher would keep this a one run game and help the Sabers escape the jam.
Erwin felt no discomfort in his arm as he struck out three more batters over the next two innings to send the Storm to the seventh inning still with the lead.
“My arm didn’t hurt the whole game which is rare for me.” Erwin said.
Dickherber would get another hit in the top of the seventh to put two runners on with only one out once again. He had two of the Storms’ three hits on the evening. They would strand the runners and would cling to a one run lead going into the seventh inning.
A one-out walk gave the Sabers a base runner, but Erwin would come back to shut the door and complete the shutout for the Storm, striking out twelve batters and only allowing two hits.
“It felt like just about everything was going right till the last inning. I had my team behind me making a few plays and then I was just feeling good.” Erwin said.
It was a big win for Camanche, starting off the season 1-0. While Central DeWitt drops the opener and is 0-1.
“It’s huge. We started the last few years playing against DeWitt and we started out with losses, and it just feels really good to start the year off with a win.” Erwin said.
Central DeWitt looks to bounce back tonight at Solon at 7 p.m. While Camanche looks to make it two in a row to start the season as they are on the road at Monticello.
