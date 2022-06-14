CAMANCHE – The Camanche Storm bounced back on Tuesday night, defeating the Regina Catholic Regals 8-4.
After falling just narrowly on Monday night to Northeast, the Storm were ready to play ball on Tuesday, putting both their hitting and pitching together.
“You gotta flush it otherwise it could be a long season.” Head coach Darryl Cochran said.
Garret Schultz got the start for the Storm, giving up a one out walk in the top of the first but bouncing back with two strikeouts to escape the inning.
“Garret being able to work in and out pitching wise was huge for us.” Jenkins said.
The Storm got a couple of baserunners on in the bottom of the first but they were unable to bring any runs across and it was a scoreless ballgame heading into the second inning.
Three one out singles in a row for the Reagles in the top of the second scored the first run of the game and gave them the early 1-0 lead.
The Storm answered right back, being patient at the plate and drawing a pair of walks to put two runners on. Tucker Dickherber answered the call, singling in two runs to give the Storm a 2-1 advantage.
The Regals loaded the bases with one out in the top half of the third before a wild pitch by Schultz tied the game at two. Schultz was able to minimize the damage and keep it a tie ball game.
“Garret did a great job for us and after last night with how we had to use our pitching I think Garret saved us a few arms tonight.” Cochran said.
The Regals pitching started to lose control, walking the bases loaded before an RBI single made it 3-2. Another run scored on a passed ball. Two more runs were plated with a groundout and yet another passed ball to give the Storm a 6-2 advantage.
“It’s been up and down the lineup too. I don’t think Mike had a good night tonight but Jenkins was able to step up and drive in a couple runs there for us.” Cochran said.
Schultz walked the leadoff batter in the top of the fourth but catcher Kaiden Jenkins would catch him trying to steal second and the Storm got out of the inning.
“We played phenomenal, a huge shoutout goes out to coach because we do situational stuff in practice all the time and it really helps knowing where we need to be.” Jenkins said.
Zach Erwin led off the bottom of the fourth with a single up the middle. Jenkins then brought out the boom stick as he rocked a home run over the left field wall to extend the lead to 8-2.
“Having confidence up at the plate and being able to hit it. Knowing that we can do it.” Jenkins said.
The Regals got a run back in the top of the fifth when Jenkins tried to throw a runner out at second base but it sailed over the base and scored a run to make it 8-3.
The Storm loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning but the Regals played good defense to escape the jam.
A two out double in the top of the sixth scored a run for the Regals that cut their deficit in half to make it an 8-4 ballgame.
Erwin came into close out the game for the Storm, picking up the save and an 8-4 win as his team rolled to victory.
The Storm are back on the diamond on Thursday at West Branch at 7 p.m.
“I think as long as we get consistent hitting I think we’ll be okay.” Cochran said.
