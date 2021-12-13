CAMANCHE – The Camanche boys and girls bowling teams swept victories on Monday night, both teams beating both Durant and Bettendorf on the lanes.
It was a good way for the bowling teams to head into a three-week break from competition. Neither will be back in the lanes until after the new year.”
The boys bowled a 1028 in the Baker games and then a 2030 in the individual rounds, finishing with 3058.
The Durant boys bowled 2793 and Bettendorf finished second with 2981.
‘I think having a positive attitude and really cheering on our teammates helped today,” Keaton Hines said. “It really keeps our team on our toes and helps everyone out.”
The Storm were bowling without senior Ethan Schultz, who was out of the lineup on Monday. Still, they weren’t concerned with filling in any gaps in his absence.
“I was pretty confident, I knew what I was capable of,” Lucas Goble said. “I do hope he can be back in the lineup. We have a few freshman that are doing really well, so when anyone does get sick or misses, we have a lot of people who can fill in and that’s really good.”
The group was led by Keaton Hines in the individual games, who bowled a 215 and 226 for a 440.
“It was just making sure I moved and picking up spares really helped,” Hines said. “If you don’t move on the fly, then you come up and don’t hit your mark, and you end up not picking it up.”
“Today showed that when all of us work together, it doesn’t matter if we’re not bowling the best, we can still come out on top.”
Seth Steines finished with a 419 and Lucas Goble came in at 403.
“We did really well,” Goble said. “We just have to keep that going, all the way up to state.”
The Storm head into Christmas break with just one loss – to Louisa-Muscatine in the season opener. They’re happy with where they’re sitting as a team as they break for three weeks over the holidays.
The girls finished at 1976 in the individual and bowled and impressive 1074 in Baker for a 3050 total. The Baker score was a best for the group, and one that head coach Brad Weber was particularly happy to see from his group.
The Durant girls finished at 2109 and the Bettendorf girls finished with 2533.
“We all got pretty excited and we were there for each other,” Kennedy Bigwood said. “When we’re on, we’re on.”
Freshman Kylee Kooi had the best individual rounds for the Storm on the girls’ side. She bowled a 185 in the first game and impressed with a 243 in the second.
Freshman Annika Weber came in with a 415. Senior Michelle Stuart bowled a 410.
“I feel like our team was more put together today,” Annika Weber said. “We were cheering and having fun instead of getting upset when we did make a mistake. We can always have a good attitude and it just keeps us up.”
The girls haven’t lost yet this season as they head into the holiday break.
“It’s something we strive for every year,” Kennedy Bigwood said. “It’s a big accomplishment obviously, hopefully we can keep it going.”
The Storm come back in January 2022, The boys bowl a tournament on January 8 at the Rose Bowl and the girls return to action with a home match against Marion on January 10.
