Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early with increasing winds and cloudy skies late. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.