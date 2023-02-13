CAMAMANCHE – The Camanche Storm cruised past the Anamosa Blue Raiders on Monday night in the first round of the IHSAA Class 2A District playoffs.
The Storm jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind buckets from juniors Josh Wiersema and Demarion Honaker. Both sides went cold through the first five minutes and the Storm led 6-3.
Senior Zane Witt got a floater to go before Honaker cut under the basket for a layup to make it 11-5.
Nick Reuter answered a Blue Raider three with a three of his own to make it 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.
It was smooth sailing the rest of the way out for the Storm and they ran away with it 70-45.
The Storm head up to Monticello on Thursday night to take on the 14-6 Panthers. Camanche lost both matchups with Monticello previously this season.
