CAMANCHE - The Camanche Storm picked up a win in their home opener against the Prince of Peace Irish on Tuesday night.
For Camanche they got off on the right foot, going up 13-9 early on in step one. The Irish did catch a little bit of momentum, going on a 3-0 run to draw within one before Camanche head coach Jessica Belitz called timeout.
The Storm responded, going up 23-17 before closing out the set with a 25-17 victory to take the one set lead.
In set two, the Irish were the ones off to the good start as they went up 7-2, forcing another time out by the Storm.
Once again Camanche responded out of the timeout, going on a big run to tie this one at 11.
The Irish took the lead back 15-12 before the Storm rallied, stringing together five straight points to go up 17-15 on the Irish. Camanche then closed out the second set with a 25-20 win to take a commanding two set lead.
Despite set three starting out 6-6, it was all Storm from here on out as they went on an 8-3 run to take the lead 14-9.
Camanche stayed hot, sealing the deal on a three set sweep with a 23-11 victory over Prince of Peace.
For the Storm they are now 3-4 on the year and will head to Bellevue on Thursday night. The Irish are now 1-9 and will host Maquoketa Valley on Thursday night.
