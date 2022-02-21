WATERLOO – It wasn’t until the 8-team bracket roll off when both Camanche bowling teams loosened up.
But then it was a whole new ballgame for the Storm.
Both the Camanche girls and boys varsity bowling teams placed at state, the girls finishing third and the boys finishing fourth in the state on Monday afternoon in the Class 1A state bowling tournament.
With a new format, there were definitely some nerves and uncertainty heading into the state tournament. The teams were to bowl 15 Baker games to determine the 8-team bracket seeding. From there, they would go head-to-head to determine who would advance with best of five Baker rounds.
Both teams had exciting first round roll-offs to move into the final four teams. Even in the losses, they continued to score high.
The Camanche boys did not have a good first 15 games, heading into the bracket seeded eighth.
They found a spark and came out, beating St. Alberts with a 235 in Game 5 to seal the deal and move to the semifinals. St. Alberts was the No. 1 seed heading into the bracket bowling.
There, they lost to a Shenandoah team that was on a roll. Shenandoah ended with the state title, bowling a 244 and a 257 in the first two games against Camanche to go up 2-0. The Storm won the third, but the Mustangs finished things out with the 3-1 win.
"It was definitely different knowing that the first 15 were just seeding games," junior Ethan Shultz said. "Obviously, the intensity picked up in the bracket play.
"I think in the beginning we were just having a bad day bowling. We kind of worked ourselves out of it and started bowling really good. Then we lost to the state champs"
The girls were seeded second, but were bowling uptight as well.
Camanche started out with a win, but Wahlert Catholic tied it up. The same happened in in the third and fourth games, forcing a fifth game.
But by then the Storm were in a groove and the energy was audible. They hit four in a row into the tenth frame and beat the Golden Eagles 258-210.
Camanche moved on to take on Louisa-Muscatine. The Storm bowled four games over 200, but they were edged out by the Falcons 3-2. The scores were 246-218, 184, 168, 215-159, 203-202, 216-204.
Camanche rebounded to down Vinton-Shellburg in the consolation round and take third place. Louisa-Muscatine won the tournament.
The Central Dewitt girls went into bracket bowling with an eighth seed and went up against the No. 1 seed, Clarinda. DeWitt kept with it, taking the third game by a couple pins, but ultimately fell 3-1.
After a tumultuous start to the season, being at Cadillac Lanes was a nice way to end the year.
Plus, with the new state format, even the most experienced high school bowlers were coming into an entirely unfamiliar.
"We were tight all the way along," head coach Seth Ketelsen said ."We fought a lot of mechanics issues in our approaches in the first ten Baker games. They fought through just being out of time, they fought through just not feeling right, they fought through all of that and really brought it back. They settled in, figured out what they needed to do and how to score. They did everything I asked them to do and that's all you can ask for as a coach."
