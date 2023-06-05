CAMANCHE - The Camanche Storm hosted the Prince of Peace Irish for a local matchup on Monday night as both teams were able to put up a lot of runs.
The Storm held off a late come back effort to pick up the 13-8 win.
In the bottom of the first, the Storm put up six runs to take an early 6-0 lead. Both teams traded a run in the second inning as Camanche senior Ethan Schultz was able to steal his way around the bases to give the Storm a 7-1 lead.
Camanche pitched well in both the third and the fourth, getting back to back 1-2-3 innings.
In the bottom half of the fourth, Ethan Schultz and Mason Duritza started the inning off strong with back to back doubles to make it an 8-1 game. A single by Thomas Blomme followed by a sacrifice fly added another run to give Camanche the 9-1 lead.
Two more runs came across in the fourth off of wild pitches to extend their lead to 11-1.
Errors and walks hurt the Storm in the fifth and sixth innings as Irish put up four runs in the fifth with both Brody and Jaxon Dehner batting in two runs. They then scored three more runs in the sixth off of two errors.
Brady Jacobs was able to respond for the Storm, hitting an RBI bloop single to give the Storm a four run lead. They then scored another run and were able to secure the 13-8 win in the seventh inning.
The Storm are now 2-6 and will play at West Branch on Tuesday evening. For the Irish, they are now 0-9 and will at Alburnett on Thursday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.