CAMANCHE - The Camanche Storm defeated the Wilton Beavers 65-58 on Saturday afternoon.
The two teams were originally scheduled to play Thursday before the game was rescheduled due to weather.
It was senior day for the Storm as they recognized six seniors, Brady Jacobs Blake Setser, Garrett Schultz, Kane McDanel, Zane Witt and Nick Reuter.
The Storm then recognized assistant coach Dave Grim for his 30+ years of coaching at Camanche. This season is his last as a coach for the Storm and has put a lot of his time and effort into helping Camanche Athletics.
It was a back and forth game that saw the Storm go up 34-33 heading into the halftime break.
Out of the half, the Storm were able to close out the game 65-58 to pick up their 12th win of the season.
They were led by Witt who had 20 points for the Storm. Demarion Honaker and Josh Wiersema added 12 and 11 points respectively.
Camanche will host Anamosa in their first round playoff game on Monday night at 7 p.m.
