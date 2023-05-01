CAMANCHE – The Camanche Storm hosted their Co-Ed Relays on Monday evening. The Storm also honored their seniors midway through the meet.
Team wise the Storm invited nine different schools including Central DeWitt, Camanche, Prince of Peace and Easton Valley.
The Saber boys picked up the team win with 158 total points while their girls placed second with 146 points. The Camanche girls were right behind the Sabers in third place with 136 points. The Storm boys took fifth with 93 points and Northeast took third with 114 total points. Easton Valley took seventh with 41 total points.
Starting off in the girls 800 meter sprint medley was Camanche’s Ella Blinkinsop, Grace Nauman, Grace Sanderson and Jeorgia Neumann who took first place in the event with a time of 2:00.97. The Storm then took first in the boys 800 meter sprint medley with Mark Sanders, Josh Wiersema, Ethan Scultz and Tyson Graves combining for a time of 1:41.73.
The Sabers then swept the 4x800 meter relay with Ashlyn Boeckmann, Addie Appleby, Jenny Claussen and Julia Fielding running a 11:14.70 to finish first. The boys then won the same event with Caleb Olson, Ben Zimmer, Sam Bloom and Brady Freeman running a 8:48.35 to sweep the event.
Next up was the Sabers winning the shuttle hurdle relay with Abe Krukow, Ayden McManus, Elijah Cummins and Cal Kueter running a 1:06.38.
Camanche’s Jayden Cravatta and Ella Blinkinsop took first and second in the 100 meter dash with them running a 13.12 and 13.15 respectively. Northeast’s Talib Bird took first in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 10.92.
Bird, Grant Gray, Jimmy Weispfenning and Carter Jargo ran a 3:47.22 to win the 1600 meter sprint medley for Northeast.
Calie Waltz won the 400 meter run for the Storm, running a 1:09.50. The Storm kept it up with Miley Duritza, Jeorgia Neumann, Celina Hermann and Grace Sanderson running a 1:52.85 to win the 4x200 meter relay.
Central DeWitt’s David Harper, Alex Fuller, Alex Brown and Will Ginter ran a 1:33.08 to win the boys 4x200. Tristan Rheingans got the Sabers another event win in the 110 meter hurdles by running a time of 14.93 seconds.
Northeast’s Carter Jargo won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:09.61 to finish just in front of Central DeWitt’s Caleb Olson. The Sabers Will Ginter took first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 21.96 seconds.
Camanche’s Tyson Seeser got the Storm another event win with a time of 58.96 seconds in the 400 meter hurdles. Central DeWitt’s Addie Appleby ran a 1500 meter run time of 5:29.96 to win the event.
Jayden Cravatta, Ella Blinkinsop, Grace Nauman and Grace Sanderson combined for a time of 51.94 seconds to win the 4x100 meter relay for the Storm. Northeast’s Sawyer Schmidt, Talib Bird, Jimmy Weispfenning and Grant Gray ran a 44.29 to win the boys 4x100.
Onto the field event, Camanche’s Tyson Seeser cleared six feet, two inches to win the high jump. DeWitt’s Mari Hardy won the girls long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 11 inches.
Central DeWitt’s Joe Vickers won the discus throw with a throw of 124 feet, two inches on a very windy evening. Lastly, Prince of Peace’s Sarah Moeller won the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, three inches.
