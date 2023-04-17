CLINTON – The Camanche Storm defeated the Maquoketa Cardinals 183-194 on Monday afternoon.
Garrett Schultz and Bryce Buckley led the way for the Storm with each of them shooting a 44 through nine holes. Talan McManus added a 45 to help the Storm pick up the win in their home debut.
The Storm will play at home twice more this week, facing off against Anamosa on Thursday before hosting their Camanche invite on Friday morning.
