CLINTON - The Camanche Storm defeated the Prince of Peace Irish 59-33 on Thursday night.
The Storm picked up their third win of the season behind senior Emerson Crigger who dropped 16 points. Sophomore Zoie Vogel added 13 points along with Miley Duritza who had 10. Junior Maike Brenner had five rebounds to lead the Storm.
The Storm improve to 3-8 while the Irish drop to 3-7. This marks four straight losses for the Irish.
The Storm play again Tuesday night when they host Maquoketa at 6:15 p.m.
