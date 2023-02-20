WATERLOO - For the second straight year, the Camanche Storm girls bowling team placed third at the IGHSAU Class 1A State Bowling Tournament in Waterloo on Monday afternoon.
The Storm were fantastic early on as they dominated their way through the first 15 Baker games to earn the number one seed in the tournament with a score of 2988. Louisa-Muscatine was the next closest with a 2855.
They then broke into seeds with Camanche taking on the eighth seeded West Delaware Hawks. First to win three games would move on to the next round.
The Storm took care of business in the quarterfinals, sweeping the Hawks, 180-164, 245-136 and they sealed the deal in the third game with a 209-172 win.
In the semifinals the Storm took on the Clarinda Cardinals and things started off strong with Camanche dominating the Cardinals, 233-126. The Cardinals fired right back, squeaking out a 215-214 win to even the series at a game a piece.
The Storm won the third game, 195-147 before once again the Cardinals evened things up with a 221-201 win.
The Cardinals won the game and the Storm moved to the third place game against the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons.
The Storm defeated Louisa-Muscatine to finish third in the state for the second straight year. Camanche has no seniors and will return all six of their bowlers next year.
"They did awesome, we just ran into a buzzsaw and that's the way of bowling," Camanche head coach Brad Weber said. "Pins didn't fall our way but then they did at the end so you never know how it's gonna go."
Individually the Storm are not done in Waterloo just yet as Abbi Nylin, Kylee Kooi, Kennady Bigwood and Kaelan Kelly will compete on Tuesday morning in the individual competition.
Storm take sixth place in Class 1A at IHSAA State Bowling Tournament
WATERLOO - The Camanche Storm boys bowling team placed sixth at the IHSAA Class 1A State Bowling Tournament on Monday afternoon.
The Storm earned the sixth seed after bowling a 2951 through 15 frames. They took on St. Albert from Council Bluffs in the first round where they were swept in three games to be eliminated from the tournament.
"The boys battled the whole time and were leading in two games but fell short at the end," Weber said.
The boys had themselves a strong run but came up short. However, the future is bright as they also do not have any seniors on their team and will have an entire year to continue to get better.
Thomas Blomme will compete in the individual class 1A tournament on Tuesday morning.
"I wish next week was next year's state tournament, I am that excited about this group. I don't lose a single starter and they're just going to get better," Weber added about both his teams.
