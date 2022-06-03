GOOSE LAKE – Northeast hosted Camanche in a back and forth rivalry game that saw plenty of runs put on the board as the Storm won 9-7.
The Storm started out the game hot, scoring three runs in the top of the first to set the tone early. The Rebels answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to make this an early 3-2 game.
The Rebels got a couple of base hits in the bottom of the second inning to start it off. Paired with a couple of wild pitches, they found themselves taking the lead. An error by the Storms second baseman scored another run to put the Rebels up two.
The teams would trade runs in the third inning with the Rebels still on top 6-4. The Storm slowly chipped away, scoring a run in the fourth inning to make it a one run game.
The Storm had some help from wild pitching by the Rebels to tie the game before a two double to center field gave them the lead 7-6.
The Storm got some much needed insurance in the top of the seventh, getting an RBI single to go up by two runs. An error on a pop up by the Rebels scored another run to make it a 9-6 game.
The Rebels made things interesting, loading the bases in the bottom of the seventh. A run came across the plate after a wild pitch. They would strand their final two baserunners and the Camanche would win 9-7 in a dramatic finish.
The Storm are back on the diamond on Monday when they play Monticello in a double header. While the Rebels are at Anamosa on Monday night.
