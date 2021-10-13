MONTICELLO – Both Northeast and Camanche were off to the races on Tuesday afternoon, competing at the River Valley Conference championships in Monticello.
The Northeast boys came in seventh as a team with 156 points. Carter Jargo was the top finisher for the Rebels with a 15th place finish, coming in at 18:37.82.
Parker Messerich and Kelvin Machande came in 31 and 32 respectively, finishing within one second of eachother.
Daniel Rowland finished at 19:45.92.
Topping the local finishers for the boys was Andrew Butt from Camanche. Butt finished the varsity boys race in eighth place, running an 18:09.86.
Lucas Goble came in the top 35, finishing at 19:36.62. The Storm came in ninths as a team.
The Northeast girls came in fourth place as a team in the conference, finishing behind Mid-Prairie, Monticello and Tipton.
The best local finisher of the day came from Northeast for the girls. Cenady Soenksen clocked in at 21:37.47 for an 11th place finish.
Not far behind Soenksen was teammate Jeorgia Neumann, who crossed at 22:36.96 in the top 25.
Grace Ketelsen and Natalie Krogman were next, coming in at 22:54.55 and 23:00.50 respectively.
Camanche’s Gretchyn Fairlie ran one of her best times of the year and cracked the top 25 for the STorm. Fairlie finished in 22:36.96.
The Rebels and the Storm both gear up for state qualifying next week.
CROSS COUNTRY STATE-QUALIFYING SITES ANNOUNCED
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the state-qualifying cross country sites earlier this week, letting local teams know what site their fates sit this postseason.
Clinton will be racing in Bettendorf this year, with Pleasant Valley hosting. Mississippi Athletic Conference schools Davenport Central, North, West, North Scott, PV and Bettendorf will join them. Also running in their district are Iowa City High and Liberty, along with Linn Marr. Pleasant Valley, City High, Liberty are all ranked in the most recent Class 4A rankings on the boys’ side, while Pleasant Valley, City High, North Scott, Liberty and Bettendorf make the top 20 state teams for the girls.
Central DeWitt will compete at Solon this year. They’ll be running against the likes of Maquoketa, Marion, Mount Vernon, Washington and Assumption.
Camanche and Northeast will be both heading to Anamosa. Anamosa, Mediapolis, Monticello, Tipon, Wilton, West Liberty and Becman will all be there as well. Both Tipton and Mid-Prairie are in the top five teams in Class 2A for the boys, while Monticello is No. 13. The girls’ teams see Mid-Prairie coming in as the top ranked team in 2A, and both Monticello and Tipton in the top four.
Prince of Peace will compete at Cascade, as will Easton Valley. Joining them there will be Tri-Rivers teams Midland, Cal-Wheat. They’ll also face off with Durant, Hudson, North Cedar, Bellevue Plaine and Cascade.
The state-qualifying meets for Clinton and central DeWitt will be on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Prince of Peace, Easton Valley, Camanche and Northeast will compete on Thursday, Oct. 21.
The state meet in Fort Dodge will be split into two days, with 4A and 3A on Friday and the 2A and 1A races on Saturday.
