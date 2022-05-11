Camanche thrower Allison Kenneavy wants to double the events she does at Drake Stadium this year.
Kenneavy was a 2021 state qualifier in the Class 2A discus and she's been working to make sure she can do it again. She's had a successful year so far, but the Storm senior will be able to prove what she's done on Thursday at Monticello.
"I just want to work on my form and get better and improve," Kenneavy said. "Hopefully, I can head out to state again for shot put and hopefully discus this year."
She's been throwing since middle school and like all seniors, missed her sophomore season thanks to COVID-19. She’s leaned on teammates and learned to relish the time she has in the pit.
"I like how it's individual, but it's team," Kenneavy said. "You get to have fun with your teammates and also work for yourself."
Kenneavy threw 34-00 for a 20th place finish in Class 2A last season at Drake Stadium. Her season bests this year so far would have had her inching toward the top 10.
But she's always had that mentality - every throw she does should be better than the one before.
"I'm always willing to do better and listen to other people," Kenneavy said. "I work hard to get better every day. I don't go to practice just to mess around, and that's always my goal in like is to get better every day."
Kennelly will join the rest of throwers in Monticello on Thursday for their chance at qualifying for the Class 2A state finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.