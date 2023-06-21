CAMANCHE – The Camanche Storm evaded the Clinton River Queens comeback attempt on Wednesday evening as they picked up the 10-7 win.
This was the third meeting between the two teams on the year with Camanche picking up the first win and Clinton getting the win the second time.
The Storm got on the board in the first inning, when Kennedy Bigwood was driven in by an Izzy Peters RBI double to jump in front 1-0.
They then followed things up in the second inning, utilizing a few River Queen errors to add two more runs to make it a 3-0 game. Cianna Newman kept the Storm rolling later in the inning, hammering a two RBI ground rule double down the left field line.
Carryn Sattler got the River Queens on the board in the top of the third, hitting an RBI double over the center fielder to make it a 5-1 game. A sacrifice fly scored Sattler to bring it back to a three run game, 5-2.
The Storm got those run back in the bottom of the fourth, scoring one on another RBI double by Newman and another on a River Queen error.
Sattler got the train rolling with a leadoff double in the top of the fifth before Nevaeh Hart doubled her in to make it a four run game. Tess Ferguson singled in two more runs later in the inning to make it a two run ball game with no outs.
Clinton was not done yet at Jordan Eggers and Rylee Wisor each got an RBI single to knot this one at 7-7.
Wisor then followed it up with a big time defensive play in center field as she threw out a runner at home plate. However, Jeorgia Neumann broke the tie for the Storm, hitting a bloop single in shallow center field to give Camanche an 8-7 lead.
Cianna Newman continued her hot night at the plate for the Storm in the sixth, hitting a leadoff homer to extend the lead and give Camanche a little bit of a cushion. Another run crossed the plate and the Storm led 10-7 heading into the seventh inning.
It was a clean 1-2-3 inning for the Storm in the seventh to clinch their 10th win of the year and improve their record to 10-10. The Storm play again Thursday night at Maquoketa.
For the River Queens, they are now 2-23 on the year and will play again Monday night when they host Central DeWitt for their senior night.
