CAMANCHE – The Camanche Storm defeated the Muscatine Muskies 9-0 on Monday evening to cap off their Senior Night.
The Storm recognized seniors Grace Evers, Hannah Dorsey and Alivia Baker ahead of their final home match of the season.
Elli Davison started things off for the Storm in singles play, getting the win 6-0 and then 6-3. Makailla Hughes followed her up with a 6-3 and 6-0 win before Evers got wins 6-0 and 6-1. Dorsey got their fourth singles win of the day 6-1 and 6-2 before Baker won 6-2 and 6-0. Finally, Cheyenne Tucker got the win 6-3 and 6-2.
In doubles play Davison and Hughes got a win 6-4 and 6-2. Dorsey and Evers eased their way to a 6-2 and 6-0 win. Finally, Baker and Tucker capped things off with a 6-0 and 6-0 win to complete the 9-0 sweep.
Camanche is now 7-8 on the season and will take on North Scott on Tuesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.