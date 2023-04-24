CAMANCHE - The Camanche girls tennis team defeated the Davenport West Falcons, 9-0 on Monday evening.
Elise Davison got things started for the Storm, winning her match against Vy Nguyen, 6-1 and 6-0. Makailla Hughes followed her up with a 6-0 and 6-2 sweep over Natalie Schertz. Grace Evers followed suit, sweeping Ellie Holdorf by the same exact score.
Hannah Dorsey and Alivia Baker each won their matches in 6-0 sweeps before Cheyenne Tucker defeated Avery Stineman 6-4, 6-4.
In doubles play the Storm kept it up with Davison and Hughes winning 6-2 and 6-0. Dorsey and Evers won 6-0 and 6-0 before Baker and Tucker won 6-1 and 6-1.
The Storm will play their final home match of the season next Monday night at 4 p.m. against Muscatine. They will honor their three seniors Grace Evers, Hannah Dorsey and Alivia Baker.
