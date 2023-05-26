CLINTON – The Clinton River Queens hosted the Camanche Storm in a local battle on Friday night as both sides searched for their first win of the season.
The River Queens struck first, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead.
The Storm answered in the top of the second, scoring on a wild pitch to knot the game at one.
Annika Weber singled to break the tie and give Camanche their first lead of the game, 2-1.
A two out double extended the lead to 4-1 heading into the bottom half of the inning.
Both teams bats stayed quiet until the bottom of the fourth when the River Queens got a run back on a sacrifice fly to bring them within two, 4-2.
However, the Storm answered right away in the top of the fifth with a run crossing the plate to make it a 5-2 game.
Cianna Newman doubled in a run before Adisen Edfors singled in the third run of the inning to extend the lead to 7-2.
The next three half innings were all 1-2-3 until the top of the seventh when the River Queens were able to escape a bases loaded jam with one out to take it to the bottom of the seventh.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jordan Eggers was able to single in a run for Clinton before a wild pitch scored another to make it a 7-4 game. With runners on the corners with two outs, the tying run was up to the plate but the Storm got a much needed strike out to escape the game with the 7-4 win.
The Storm are now 1-1 on the season and will play at Northeast on Tuesday evening. For Clinton, They are now 0-3 to start the season and will host Pleasant Valley in a doubleheader on Tuesday evening.
