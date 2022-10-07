CAMANCHE – The Battle of the Blue did not disappoint as it was a shootout from the very beginning. In a game with big time playoff implications, neither team wanted to give in.
Every possession mattered as the Storm were able to pull off a 20 point comeback and defeat their rivals in blue, 41-40.
“A lot of credit to them. They had a great offensive game plan and just pounded us early. We got down 20 but our guys just kept battling back and making plays when we needed to.” Camanche head coach Dustin Coit said.
The Rebels started with the ball and immediately set the tone for a physical game. They marched down the field, eventually scoring on a two yard rush by sophomore quarterback Gavin Kramer. Kramer ran for another two yards to get the two point conversion and put Northeast up 8-0 early on.
It did not take very long for the Storm to answer and in big play fashion. Senior running back Ethan Schultz found a hole and was off to the races for a 42 yard touchdown run. The Storm failed the two point conversion attempt and trailed 6-8.
However, the Storm were struggling to stop the Rebels run game. Kramer broke away for a long 45 yard touchdown run. They failed the two point conversion and held a 14-6 lead.
The defense began to step up for the Rebels as they started to shut down the Storms offense. The Rebels got the ball back and immediately made the Storm pay for it with a 49 yard touchdown run by Grant Gray for a 20-6 lead.
After another punt by the Storm, the Rebels chewed clock off late in the second quarter. It was a fourth down and the Rebels pulled out some trickery, running a trick play with wide receiver Jimmy Weispfenning finding Chase Lee for a 12 yard touchdown pass to add to their lead 26-6.
The Storm picked up a big 42 yard completion from Bryce Buckley to Garrett Schultz to set up first and goal from the five yard line. They immediately completed a five yard pass to Ethan Schultz to score before the half. They kicked the extra point and went into the half down 13-26.
Ethan Schultz began the second half with back to back decent chunk carries to get things started for the Storm. The Storm made their way down the field and connected on a 12 yard touchdown pass from Buckley to Josh Wiersema to make it a 20-26 ballgame.
The Rebels were able to pull off a huge momentum boosting fourth down and seven conversion on a fake punt that kept their drive going. Kramer found Chase Christensen for a 17 yard passing touchdown to give themselves some breathing room going into the fourth quarter. Their two point conversion was successful as they took a 34-20 lead.
A huge 65 yard run from Ethan Schultz set up first and goal from the two yard. Schultz ran it in from the two yard line on second and goal for a much needed touchdown. Their two point conversion was successful and they pulled within six of the Rebels.
The Storm defense stepped up and forced a three and out to get the ball back with 9:17 to go in the game. However, the Storm were unable to take advantage and had to punt the ball back to the Rebels.
Once again the Rebels' offense went stagnant as they went three and out and gave the ball back to the Storm.
Buckley found Garrett Schultz for a 44 yard touchdown pass on the very first play of their next drive to give Camanche their first lead of the game with an extra point, 35-34.
The Rebels started their march down the field. Kramer found Gray for a big 38 yard completion to set them up in the red zone at the 12 yard line. Kramer ran it in for the Rebels and they took the lead right back 40-35 with 3:31 to go.
The Rebels needed a stop and they came up with it as Buckley was picked off by Ethan Elethrope with 2:07 to go for the games first turnover in a crucial moment.
The Storm forced a turnover on downs at their own 32 yard line with :57.6 to go in the game.
Buckley began to facilitate the ball down the field and Storm were making things interesting in the final minute. A 40 yard pass from Buckley to Luke Darsidan gave the Storm the ball at the two yard line with under ten seconds to go. After a delay of game, Buckley found Ethan Schultz as time expired for a 7 yard touchdown pass to win the game 41-40.
“That was just a really good scheme and we ran it before halftime. We get everybody to go left and then I pop out right. It was just really good scheming and execution by us.” Senior running back Ethan Schultz said.
This was an absolutely crucial win for the Storm as they move to 3-4 on the year and are 2-2 in district play. For the Rebels they move to 4-3 on the year and 3-1 in district.
“I’m just so happy for all these seniors and all the work they put in to battle back and pick up a win on their senior night.” Coit said.
Next week's games will be a big factor in terms of the playoffs for each of these teams. The Rebels head on the road to Monticello to finish off while the Storm head to Tipton.
You have to win the must wins. This is a big win, a big program win and a big rivalry win.” Schultz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.