Clinton’s longtime head boys golf coach Paul Niedermeyer wasn’t sure he was going to find a coaching position when he started out his career search.
Niedermeyer grew up in northwest Missouri and graduated from Columbia College. Though he didn’t want to stray far from home, he knew that the pay rate for teachers was hire in neighboring Iowa.
So he sent out applications all over the state, and eventually had a handful of places he was looking. He took an interview at Clinton High School, driving seven hours and staying overnight to speak with school officials.
There was one problem with the job. Niedermeyer, who had been a collegiate golfer at Columbia College and was coming off a caddy gig on the PGA tour was looking for a teaching position that came with a coaching position. Clinton High School didn’t have a golf coach position open.
“I liked the school and I liked the town, but I wasn’t too excited about it,” Niedermeyer said. “It’s a long way from where I had grown up.”
Still, he needed a job and went to the interview. It went well, and he was getting a tour of the school when he walked by the trophy cases outside of Yourd Gymnasium. There, he saw the state trophies from the last two golf seasons at Clinton High.
That’s when he was told that the head golf coach had just resigned. It was so soon, the school hadn’t posted the position yet.
But the River Kings had found a golf coach but some form of serendipity.
“We just randomly got in that conversation while we working around Yourd,” Niedermeyer laughed. “It never was advertised, that’s how I became the golf coach.”
That kick started a 40-year coaching career with the River King golf program, culminating earlier this school year with his final season.
“I’m retiring from teaching, and along with that I kind of got out of coaching as well,” Niedermeyer said. “Forty years, that was kind of a milestone I looked at and it seemed like a good time to do both. Thought it was time to turn it over to someone else. It’s been a good run, enjoyable, and it was time to hang up the coaching reigns.”
In that time, the Kings have participated on two local golf courses as their home course, won four Mississippi Athletic Conference championships, and made the state tournament nine times with two top three finishes.
In that time, Niedermeyer has honed in one of the most important qualities in both a teacher and a golfer: patience.
“Lessons that I’ve learned ... golf is such a game of patience,” Niedermeyer said. “I’ve always considered myself a patient individual.”
That includes taking in golfers who learned from friends or family and fixing bad habits they’ve formed. The teaching aspect is still one of his favorite parts of working on the course.
“If they make a change in the grip or alignment or stance or whatever, in the long run it will be better,” Niedermeyer said. “Watching players develop – I always enjoyed going out to the driving range and seeing a kid develop and seeing the improvement they could make. I loved the teaching part of it.”
It also involves teaching the right way to act on a golf course. In a high school sports with no officials, it’s one where athlete integrity is crucial.
But golf coaches have plenty of time to be with the athletes. Long car rides in the school suburban are often taking the team an hour or more away from their home course.
“Having relationships with kids, relationships that have continued on,” Niedermeyer said. “You get to know kids well when we travel, you certainly develop some relationships and I have a lot of good friends that I have developed and those will certainly be memories.”
Memories – those are something he is not short of from a four-decade coaching career. As anyone would, he has his favorites picked out.
That includes watching Tyler Swanson win the state tournament by double digits. Despite the windy and cold day, he dominated the entire field.
That includes watching the team of 1989 play a four-man playoff at Muscatine, dominating to advance to the state tournament.
That also includes coaching his own son, Eric, and watching the 2006 team battle for a state spot.
“There’s been tons of highlights,” Niedermeyer said. “Those things always stuck in my head as being big things that happened on the golf course.”
He watched the Country Club Golf Course close down, moving the Clinton home course to Valley Oaks.
And finally, he made countless friends. Between former players who are now in the local golf world, cherished assistant coaches throughout the year and competing coaches, the golf world is a close knit one.
“We’re all out there to help kids learn – the rules, the etiquette, how to act on the golf course,” Niedermeyer said. “We’re all out there to teach them how to be adult golfers as they grow. We’re all in that fraternity of teachers.
“It’s like teaching, you develop relationships and friendships for that long and you’ll miss the people.”
Although he won’t be walking the halls of CHS anymore or leading the River Kings on the greens, he’ll be around. He’s not planning on leaving the Clinton area and the golf course is still where he feel most comfortable.
He knows next year’s golfers have someone to look to on the fairways.
“This next fall, I’ll be around,” Niedermeyer said. “It’s not like I’m moving away. They know not to hesitate.”
